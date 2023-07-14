Share on email (opens in new window)

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala on April 26, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge, the part-time New Orleans resident we love to love, is up for an Emmy for her role in "The White Lotus."

Driving the news: Emmy Award nominees were announced this week, and there are several with New Orleans ties. Here are the locals noms we are pulling for to win.

Jennifer Coolidge: Nominated for supporting actress in a drama series for HBO's "The White Lotus."

Her character on "White Lotus" inspired the Krewe of Coolidge at Mardi Gras this year.

She tells Conde Nast how a New Year's Eve party at Commander's Palace led to her falling in love with New Orleans and buying a house here.

"Daisy Jones & The Six": Nominated for best limited series, as well as for outstanding casting, outstanding production design and others.

While the book is primarily set in Los Angeles, much of the filming was in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Hammond.

Ray "Speedy" Walker speaks with Tan France during filming of "Queer Eye" Season 7. Photo: Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

"Queer Eye": Nominated for outstanding production design, outstanding directing, outstanding casting and more.

The current season was filmed in New Orleans and features "heroes" from New Orleans, including Stein's Deli owner Dan Stein.

One of the episodes, featuring Ray "Speedy" Walker, is up for an Emmy.

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story": Nominated for outstanding period costumes for a series, outstanding period hairstyling and outstanding character voice-over performance.