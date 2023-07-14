The Emmy nominations with New Orleans ties
Jennifer Coolidge, the part-time New Orleans resident we love to love, is up for an Emmy for her role in "The White Lotus."
Driving the news: Emmy Award nominees were announced this week, and there are several with New Orleans ties. Here are the locals noms we are pulling for to win.
Jennifer Coolidge: Nominated for supporting actress in a drama series for HBO's "The White Lotus."
- Her character on "White Lotus" inspired the Krewe of Coolidge at Mardi Gras this year.
- She tells Conde Nast how a New Year's Eve party at Commander's Palace led to her falling in love with New Orleans and buying a house here.
"Daisy Jones & The Six": Nominated for best limited series, as well as for outstanding casting, outstanding production design and others.
- While the book is primarily set in Los Angeles, much of the filming was in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Hammond.
"Queer Eye": Nominated for outstanding production design, outstanding directing, outstanding casting and more.
- The current season was filmed in New Orleans and features "heroes" from New Orleans, including Stein's Deli owner Dan Stein.
- One of the episodes, featuring Ray "Speedy" Walker, is up for an Emmy.
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story": Nominated for outstanding period costumes for a series, outstanding period hairstyling and outstanding character voice-over performance.
- The Netflix series partnered with Big Freedia for a "Queen Charlotte"-inspired song and music video called "Hey Queen."
- The series also hosted a preview party at Xavier University, where it also donated the school's first-ever official band uniforms.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.