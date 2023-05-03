2 hours ago - Things to Do
Netflix donates first-ever band uniforms to Xavier
The Xavier University of Louisiana Golden Sound Marching Band is getting its first-ever official band uniforms thanks to a gift from Netflix.
Driving the news: The streaming giant is providing the new uniforms to celebrate the premiere of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” a prequel to the popular Netflix show, “Bridgerton.”
- The show begins streaming May 4.
What he’s saying: Darren Rodgers Jr., director of the Golden Sound Marching Band, called the gift “nothing short of a blessing” in a press release.
- “This gift grants us the ability to properly represent our university,” he said.
There are 65 students in the band, which formed in 2019.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.