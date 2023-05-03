Netflix donates first-ever band uniforms to Xavier

Xavier's marching band is comprised of 65 students and formed in 2019. Image: Courtesy of Xavier University

The Xavier University of Louisiana Golden Sound Marching Band is getting its first-ever official band uniforms thanks to a gift from Netflix.

Driving the news: The streaming giant is providing the new uniforms to celebrate the premiere of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” a prequel to the popular Netflix show, “Bridgerton.”

The show begins streaming May 4.

What he’s saying: Darren Rodgers Jr., director of the Golden Sound Marching Band, called the gift “nothing short of a blessing” in a press release.

“This gift grants us the ability to properly represent our university,” he said.

There are 65 students in the band, which formed in 2019.