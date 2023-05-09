The seventh season of "Queer Eye" lands on Netflix on May 12. Photo: Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

The newest season of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” is available to stream May 12, featuring seven New Orleans-shot episodes, each focusing on locals who get a glow-up from the Fab Five team.

Why it matters: These New Orleanians pull double-duty as city ambassadors to a global audience as they share their story, and they’ll have the unique experience of turning into reality TV celebrities thanks to the show’s reach.

Zoom out: Since its debut, the show has become notorious for finding lovable “heroes” who share their heart-warming and tear-jerking stories. The Fab Five — Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Tan France — lend their design, decor and cultural talents to helping each hero along in their journeys.

Hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness massages Dan Stein's scalp. We're sure it felt great, but Stein looks apprehensive. Photo: Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Few details have emerged about this season’s heroes, but production photos provide some clues. Here are the New Orleanians who appear to be the subjects of this season’s episodes:

Dan Stein, the beloved, non-camera shy owner of Stein’s Deli. (Fear not: The deli itself appeared untouched on a recent visit. We can also confirm Stein was wearing cargo shorts, of which we’re not sure Tan would approve.)

the beloved, non-camera shy owner of Stein’s Deli. (Fear not: The deli itself appeared untouched on a recent visit. We can also confirm Stein was wearing cargo shorts, of which we’re not sure Tan would approve.) Stephanie Williams , a Saints “Fan of the Year” who WGNO reports “gets vulnerable in front of cameras as she discusses her journey as a queer woman.”

, a Saints “Fan of the Year” who WGNO reports “gets vulnerable in front of cameras as she discusses her journey as a queer woman.” UNO’s Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brothers Cooper Lemon, Josh Johnson, Ryan Parker, Josh Allen and Ian Raybourn, who the production calls “down on their luck.” And yes, the trailer suggests their house is exactly what you’d expect.

Maryam Henderson-Uloho, center, speaks with the "Queer Eye" Fab Five. Photo: Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

Maryam Henderson-Uloho of SisterHearts Boutique and Thrift Store in Arabi. She spent over a dozen years in prison, but today works as an entrepreneur and motivational speaker working to help reverse prison-related trauma.

Michael Richard , the farm and outreach coordinator for Recirculating Farms.

, the farm and outreach coordinator for Recirculating Farms. Jenni Seckel , who does not, according to this season’s trailer, like avocado, but does serve as principal for KIPP New Orleans.

, who does not, according to this season’s trailer, like avocado, but does serve as principal for KIPP New Orleans. And, finally, Ray Walker, who appears to share his story of reckoning with the loss of the use of his legs following a car crash in 2020 when his family was on the way to lay flowers on his grandmother’s gravesite.

Ray Walker speaks with Tan France during filming of "Queer Eye" season 7. Photo: Iiana Panich-Linsman/Netflix

What's next: Break out the tissues. This season is sure to hit us right in the feels.