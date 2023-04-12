New Orleans-based "Queer Eye" season lands May 12

The Fab Five pose for the season promo shared on Twitter on April 12. Photo courtesy Netflix

Fab Five fans finally get a date to circle on their calendars with Netflix announcing that the New Orleans-shot season of its popular reality show "Queer Eye" begins streaming May 12.

Why it matters: A new cast of New Orleans characters will take the global stage on the often tear-jerking, always uplifting reality show.

The show is known for showcasing a handful of local "heroes" who need a little nudge to upgrade their homes, wardrobes, and, often, relationships or outlooks on life.

Flashback: Netflix began filming in New Orleans last June, resulting in a brutal filming schedule that designer Bobby Berk told E News was particularly challenging for its speed and southern summer heat.

Occasional social media posts last year offered updates about the Fab Five — Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness — cavorting around the city. Since then, few details have emerged about what local sites will make the show's final edit.

What they're saying: It sounds like Hurricane Katrina will play a role in some of the heroes' stories. Stylist and Fab Five member Tan France told Business Insider in March that "New Orleans went through a heck of a lot of turmoil with the last couple of decades and how they've recovered and in many cases not recovered from that."

France also said viewers can expect a diverse group of heroes. "I don't mean just ethnic or sexuality, I mean, different from the lives that we live or what many people may live," he said.

The city also left a big impression on Berk, who told E News last summer that it is "unlike any other city in the U.S. … It's almost like being in a different country and I mean that in the best way. It's a very unique town, from the architecture to the food to the accents that you don't hear anywhere else in the States."

💭 My thought bubble: Am I looking forward to hearing the word "resilience" in every episode? Hard no. But am I going to binge every episode waiting to find out who lets Antoni in their kitchens? Absolutely.