"Queer Eye" carjacking nearly ended New Orleans filming

headshot
The Fab Five costars of "Queer Eye" second-line on Bourbon Street.

The Fab Five filmed two seasons of "Queer Eye" for Netflix in New Orleans, but filming was reportedly cut short over crime concerns. Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023

The New Orleans-shot seasons of Netflix's "Queer Eye" were almost abandoned by its stars over concerns about crime, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Why it matters: The popular series puts New Orleans residents in a joyful spotlight, but the new report paints a more troublesome picture of the series' experience in the city.

  • Season 8 starts streaming Jan. 24.

What happened: The Hollywood Reporter describes a carjacking and an attempted carjacking of "Queer Eye" production vehicles.

  • On July 2, 2022, the report says, five men in ski masks attempted to carjack a production car while staffers were unloading it.
  • Then, five days later, two people attempted to carjack another production vehicle, but they were foiled by its occupants locking the doors. Then, the assailants pulled a "Queer Eye" staffer from another production vehicle and made off with it instead.

Netflix beefed up security after both incidents, and the production team held a meeting in their wake.

  • In that meeting, "Queer Eye" star Tan France reportedly threatened to quit the production if more security measures weren't taken, a threat backed up by his costars.

Worth noting: The Hollywood Reporter cites anonymous sources for much of its report, but confirmed the carjacking and attempted carjacking reports with NOPD.

Go deeper: Meet the New Orleans stars of "Queer Eye" season 7 and season 8.

