"Queer Eye" carjacking nearly ended New Orleans filming
The New Orleans-shot seasons of Netflix's "Queer Eye" were almost abandoned by its stars over concerns about crime, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Why it matters: The popular series puts New Orleans residents in a joyful spotlight, but the new report paints a more troublesome picture of the series' experience in the city.
- Season 8 starts streaming Jan. 24.
What happened: The Hollywood Reporter describes a carjacking and an attempted carjacking of "Queer Eye" production vehicles.
- On July 2, 2022, the report says, five men in ski masks attempted to carjack a production car while staffers were unloading it.
- Then, five days later, two people attempted to carjack another production vehicle, but they were foiled by its occupants locking the doors. Then, the assailants pulled a "Queer Eye" staffer from another production vehicle and made off with it instead.
Netflix beefed up security after both incidents, and the production team held a meeting in their wake.
- In that meeting, "Queer Eye" star Tan France reportedly threatened to quit the production if more security measures weren't taken, a threat backed up by his costars.
Worth noting: The Hollywood Reporter cites anonymous sources for much of its report, but confirmed the carjacking and attempted carjacking reports with NOPD.
