"Queer Eye" carjacking nearly ended New Orleans filming

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Fab Five filmed two seasons of "Queer Eye" for Netflix in New Orleans, but filming was reportedly cut short over crime concerns. Photo: Ilana Panich-Linsman/Netflix © 2023

The New Orleans-shot seasons of Netflix's "Queer Eye" were almost abandoned by its stars over concerns about crime, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Why it matters: The popular series puts New Orleans residents in a joyful spotlight, but the new report paints a more troublesome picture of the series' experience in the city.

Season 8 starts streaming Jan. 24.

What happened: The Hollywood Reporter describes a carjacking and an attempted carjacking of "Queer Eye" production vehicles.

On July 2, 2022, the report says, five men in ski masks attempted to carjack a production car while staffers were unloading it.

Then, five days later, two people attempted to carjack another production vehicle, but they were foiled by its occupants locking the doors. Then, the assailants pulled a "Queer Eye" staffer from another production vehicle and made off with it instead.

Netflix beefed up security after both incidents, and the production team held a meeting in their wake.

In that meeting, "Queer Eye" star Tan France reportedly threatened to quit the production if more security measures weren't taken, a threat backed up by his costars.

Worth noting: The Hollywood Reporter cites anonymous sources for much of its report, but confirmed the carjacking and attempted carjacking reports with NOPD.

Go deeper: Meet the New Orleans stars of "Queer Eye" season 7 and season 8.