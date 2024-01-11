2 hours ago - News
Meet the heroes in the "Queer Eye" Season 8 return to New Orleans
Netflix's "Queer Eye" is back in New Orleans for Season 8, and its six episodes start streaming Jan. 24.
Why it matters: With the popular series' return to New Orleans for a back-to-back season, we get to once again see our neighbors take over the small screen.
- Plus, it's interior design-focused Fab Five member Bobby Berk's swan song as he leaves the series ahead of its ninth season, set in Las Vegas.
The series features its "Fab Five" cast members making over each episode's "hero," the local guest star. Here are the heroes we'll see in the second New Orleans-set season.
- Ernest Bartholomew, who appears in the trailer to be in need of reconnecting with his wife
- Alison McCrary, a social justice lawyer and former nun
- Anh Luu, the chef behind Vietnamese street food pop-up Xanh and who appears to have an enviable Mardi Gras costume collection.
- Denton Mallas, the football coach for the Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge
- Tim Keel, a KISS super-fan who serves as a caretaker for his brother
- Doreen Ketchens, the traditional jazz clarinetist. Her family business, Doreen's Sweets, appears to get a Berk makeover, too.
