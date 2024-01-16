Must-try Mardi Gras king cake: Empanola's guava cream cheese

Share on email (opens in new window)

Empanola's guava cream cheese king cakes are decorated with purple, green and gold sprinkles. Photo: Courtesy of Empanola

Empanola has combined a classic New Orleans pastry with Latin flavors to make one of the best fruit-filled king cakes for Mardi Gras.

What I ordered: Guava cream cheese king cake ($27).

The brioche dough makes for a substantial slice, and the guava filling is fruity without being overly sweet.

State of play: Empanola is a family-owned bakery that started six years ago inside the St. Roch Market, co-owner Jimena Urrutia tells Axios New Orleans.

Her family is from Argentina and Chile, and they wanted to add a Central American and Caribbean flair to king cakes when they started making them four years ago.

Her Italian sister-in-law makes the brioche dough.

Where to buy: Empanola has a store on Magazine Street, another on Freret Street and two franchises in Biloxi.

King Cake Drive-Thru is selling Empanola's king cakes too.

Be smart: King cakes are sold seasonally between Jan. 6 and Mardi Gras, which is Feb. 13 this year.

