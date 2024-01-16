2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Must-try Mardi Gras king cake: Empanola's guava cream cheese
Empanola has combined a classic New Orleans pastry with Latin flavors to make one of the best fruit-filled king cakes for Mardi Gras.
What I ordered: Guava cream cheese king cake ($27).
- The brioche dough makes for a substantial slice, and the guava filling is fruity without being overly sweet.
State of play: Empanola is a family-owned bakery that started six years ago inside the St. Roch Market, co-owner Jimena Urrutia tells Axios New Orleans.
- Her family is from Argentina and Chile, and they wanted to add a Central American and Caribbean flair to king cakes when they started making them four years ago.
- Her Italian sister-in-law makes the brioche dough.
Where to buy: Empanola has a store on Magazine Street, another on Freret Street and two franchises in Biloxi.
- King Cake Drive-Thru is selling Empanola's king cakes too.
Be smart: King cakes are sold seasonally between Jan. 6 and Mardi Gras, which is Feb. 13 this year.
Go deeper:
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.