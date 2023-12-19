More than 40 restaurants open in New Orleans in 2023
New Orleans has added dozens of new restaurants to its roster in 2023.
Why it matters: The city's new restaurants represent a diverse range of new places to eat, from casual to fine dining and from new flavors to familiar meals done well.
- How many have you tried?
🇯🇲 14 Parishes: The Jamaican restaurant on Oak Street expands to Algiers Point.
🍴 Ba Chi Kitchen and Bar: An Asian fusion restaurant replaces the Korea House.
🐟 Barrow's Catfish: The classic catfish joint gets a new location walking distance from the Superdome.
🍴 Blake's Place: Chef Blake Cressey opens a brick-and-mortar spot in Riverbend.
🥩 Brasa Churrasqueria: A new steakhouse lands in Metairie from chef Edgar Caro.
🍻 Brewery Saint X: a new brewery perfect for game days, and all year long.
🍽️ Chapter IV: a modern approach to Creole cooking, from chef Dook Chase and his wife, Gretchen.
🇹🇭 Dahla: A Thai restaurant opens in the CBD, with a history from the former Metairie restaurant Thai Ocha.
🔥 Devil Moon BBQ: a casual spot with southern snacks, sandwiches and barbecue in the CBD.
🇻🇳 Dough Nguyener's: Vietnamese treats, bakery and lunch in Gretna.
♣️ Emeril's Brasserie: The famous New Orleans chef gets a new outpost inside Harrah's.
🥪 Francolini's: sandwiches well worth the wait.
🥩 Gaia: a "new age steakhouse" that became popular for its golden steak.
💁 Garrison Kitchen and Cocktails: a Metairie bistro with gazebos and a thoughtful indoor space.
🍽️ Gautreau's: After a lengthy closure, the New Orleans classic reopened this year.
🌮 Habana Outpost: The French Quarter joint was long-time coming, but finally opened this year.
🧑🎤 Hungry Eyes: a 1980s-inspired menu from the chef behind Turkey and the Wolf.
👌 Jolie: a sophisticated lounge in the Warehouse District.
☕ Junk Drawer Coffee: great coffee just a few steps from Magazine Street.
🍸 Justini's: a Bywater cocktail bar with small plates.
🍽️ King Brasserie: a new restaurant inside the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot.
🌮 Las Cruces: A Tex-Mex restaurant lands in Metairie.
🍷 The Little House: a wine shop in Algiers Point with a family-friendly yard.
🍨 Lucy Boone Ice Cream: A coronavirus pop-up gets its a brick-and-mortar location.
🇮🇳 LUFU NOLA: an outstanding new Indian restaurant.
🍴 Mister Oso: A Latin-inspired restaurant replaces Barcadia.
🍵 Moon Garden: boba tea and smoothies.
🇮🇳 Namaste NOLA: a Southern Indian restaurant on Baronne Street.
🍕 Nighthawk Napoletana: A buzzy new pizza place lands in Algiers Point.
♠️ Nina's Creole Cottage: Nina Compton gets another downtown restaurant, this time inside Harrah's.
🍝 Osteria Lupo: The team behind Costera adds a new restaurant on Magazine Street.
🥗 Outpost 45: a neighborhood joint that replaced the former Mondo location.
🍷 Patron Saint Wine: a neighborhood wine shop in the Lower Garden District.
🍽️ Plates: tapas in the Warehouse District.
🐳 Pigeon & Whale: Negronis, fun plating and a top-to-bottom nautical theme.
🍗 Red Bird: A fried chicken restaurant expands from the North Shore to Lakeview.
🍲 Rosella: A creative new neighborhood place lands in Mid-City.
🐔 Showbird NOLA: all-day breakfast and sandwiches from chef Aaron Sanchez.
🍚 Sukho Thai: A longtime favorite gets a new Magazine Street location.
🦐 Sun Chong: a French Quarter spot from Larry Morrow and his mom, Lenora Chong.
🍝 Tana: Chef Michael Gulotta's ownership expands with Italian in Old Metairie.
🍗 Wonderland and Sea: fast-casual with fried chicken, fish and a cheerful vibe.
