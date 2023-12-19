More than 40 restaurants open in New Orleans in 2023

1 hour ago - Food and Drink

New Orleans has added dozens of new restaurants to its roster in 2023.

Why it matters: The city's new restaurants represent a diverse range of new places to eat, from casual to fine dining and from new flavors to familiar meals done well.

🇯🇲 14 Parishes: The Jamaican restaurant on Oak Street expands to Algiers Point.

🍴 Ba Chi Kitchen and Bar: An Asian fusion restaurant replaces the Korea House.

🐟 Barrow's Catfish: The classic catfish joint gets a new location walking distance from the Superdome.

🍴 Blake's Place: Chef Blake Cressey opens a brick-and-mortar spot in Riverbend.

🥩 Brasa Churrasqueria: A new steakhouse lands in Metairie from chef Edgar Caro.

A full wooden tabletop covered in salads, chicken wings and beers is viewed from above.
Brewery Saint X offers plates and snacks perfect for pre- or post-gaming. Photo: Randy Schmidt for Brewery Saint X

🍻 Brewery Saint X: a new brewery perfect for game days, and all year long.

🍽️ Chapter IV: a modern approach to Creole cooking, from chef Dook Chase and his wife, Gretchen.

🇹🇭 Dahla: A Thai restaurant opens in the CBD, with a history from the former Metairie restaurant Thai Ocha.

🔥 Devil Moon BBQ: a casual spot with southern snacks, sandwiches and barbecue in the CBD.

🇻🇳 Dough Nguyener's: Vietnamese treats, bakery and lunch in Gretna.

♣️ Emeril's Brasserie: The famous New Orleans chef gets a new outpost inside Harrah's.

🥪 Francolini's: sandwiches well worth the wait.

🥩 Gaia: a "new age steakhouse" that became popular for its golden steak.

💁 Garrison Kitchen and Cocktails: a Metairie bistro with gazebos and a thoughtful indoor space.

🍽️ Gautreau's: After a lengthy closure, the New Orleans classic reopened this year.

🌮 Habana Outpost: The French Quarter joint was long-time coming, but finally opened this year.

Hands dip bread into a plate of eggplant dip.
The smoky eggplant dip is a must-try at Hungry Eyes. Photo: Kim Ha for Hungry Eyes

🧑‍🎤 Hungry Eyes: a 1980s-inspired menu from the chef behind Turkey and the Wolf.

👌 Jolie: a sophisticated lounge in the Warehouse District.

Junk Drawer Coffee: great coffee just a few steps from Magazine Street.

🍸 Justini's: a Bywater cocktail bar with small plates.

🍽️ King Brasserie: a new restaurant inside the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot.

🌮 Las Cruces: A Tex-Mex restaurant lands in Metairie.

🍷 The Little House: a wine shop in Algiers Point with a family-friendly yard.

🍨 Lucy Boone Ice Cream: A coronavirus pop-up gets its a brick-and-mortar location.

🇮🇳 LUFU NOLA: an outstanding new Indian restaurant.

🍴 Mister Oso: A Latin-inspired restaurant replaces Barcadia.

🍵 Moon Garden: boba tea and smoothies.

🇮🇳 Namaste NOLA: a Southern Indian restaurant on Baronne Street.

🍕 Nighthawk Napoletana: A buzzy new pizza place lands in Algiers Point.

♠️ Nina's Creole Cottage: Nina Compton gets another downtown restaurant, this time inside Harrah's.

🍝 Osteria Lupo: The team behind Costera adds a new restaurant on Magazine Street.

🥗 Outpost 45: a neighborhood joint that replaced the former Mondo location.

🍷 Patron Saint Wine: a neighborhood wine shop in the Lower Garden District.

🍽️ Plates: tapas in the Warehouse District.

A dozen oysters on the half shell sit on a wooden table on a porch.
You can get a shucker's choice dozen of oysters at Pigeon & Whale. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

🐳 Pigeon & Whale: Negronis, fun plating and a top-to-bottom nautical theme.

🍗 Red Bird: A fried chicken restaurant expands from the North Shore to Lakeview.

🍲 Rosella: A creative new neighborhood place lands in Mid-City.

🐔 Showbird NOLA: all-day breakfast and sandwiches from chef Aaron Sanchez.

🍚 Sukho Thai: A longtime favorite gets a new Magazine Street location.

🦐 Sun Chong: a French Quarter spot from Larry Morrow and his mom, Lenora Chong.

🍝 Tana: Chef Michael Gulotta's ownership expands with Italian in Old Metairie.

🍗 Wonderland and Sea: fast-casual with fried chicken, fish and a cheerful vibe.

