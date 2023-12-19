More than 40 restaurants open in New Orleans in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

New Orleans has added dozens of new restaurants to its roster in 2023.

Why it matters: The city's new restaurants represent a diverse range of new places to eat, from casual to fine dining and from new flavors to familiar meals done well.

How many have you tried?

🇯🇲 14 Parishes: The Jamaican restaurant on Oak Street expands to Algiers Point.

🍴 Ba Chi Kitchen and Bar: An Asian fusion restaurant replaces the Korea House.

🐟 Barrow's Catfish: The classic catfish joint gets a new location walking distance from the Superdome.

🍴 Blake's Place: Chef Blake Cressey opens a brick-and-mortar spot in Riverbend.

🥩 Brasa Churrasqueria: A new steakhouse lands in Metairie from chef Edgar Caro.

Brewery Saint X offers plates and snacks perfect for pre- or post-gaming. Photo: Randy Schmidt for Brewery Saint X

🍻 Brewery Saint X: a new brewery perfect for game days, and all year long.

🍽️ Chapter IV: a modern approach to Creole cooking, from chef Dook Chase and his wife, Gretchen.

🇹🇭 Dahla: A Thai restaurant opens in the CBD, with a history from the former Metairie restaurant Thai Ocha.

🔥 Devil Moon BBQ: a casual spot with southern snacks, sandwiches and barbecue in the CBD.

🇻🇳 Dough Nguyener's: Vietnamese treats, bakery and lunch in Gretna.

♣️ Emeril's Brasserie: The famous New Orleans chef gets a new outpost inside Harrah's.

🥪 Francolini's: sandwiches well worth the wait.

🥩 Gaia: a "new age steakhouse" that became popular for its golden steak.

💁 Garrison Kitchen and Cocktails: a Metairie bistro with gazebos and a thoughtful indoor space.

🍽️ Gautreau's: After a lengthy closure, the New Orleans classic reopened this year.

🌮 Habana Outpost: The French Quarter joint was long-time coming, but finally opened this year.

The smoky eggplant dip is a must-try at Hungry Eyes. Photo: Kim Ha for Hungry Eyes

🧑‍🎤 Hungry Eyes: a 1980s-inspired menu from the chef behind Turkey and the Wolf.

👌 Jolie: a sophisticated lounge in the Warehouse District.

☕ Junk Drawer Coffee: great coffee just a few steps from Magazine Street.

🍸 Justini's: a Bywater cocktail bar with small plates.

🍽️ King Brasserie: a new restaurant inside the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot.

🌮 Las Cruces: A Tex-Mex restaurant lands in Metairie.

🍷 The Little House: a wine shop in Algiers Point with a family-friendly yard.

🍨 Lucy Boone Ice Cream: A coronavirus pop-up gets its a brick-and-mortar location.

🇮🇳 LUFU NOLA: an outstanding new Indian restaurant.

🍴 Mister Oso: A Latin-inspired restaurant replaces Barcadia.

🍵 Moon Garden: boba tea and smoothies.

🇮🇳 Namaste NOLA: a Southern Indian restaurant on Baronne Street.

🍕 Nighthawk Napoletana: A buzzy new pizza place lands in Algiers Point.

♠️ Nina's Creole Cottage: Nina Compton gets another downtown restaurant, this time inside Harrah's.

🍝 Osteria Lupo: The team behind Costera adds a new restaurant on Magazine Street.

🥗 Outpost 45: a neighborhood joint that replaced the former Mondo location.

🍷 Patron Saint Wine: a neighborhood wine shop in the Lower Garden District.

🍽️ Plates: tapas in the Warehouse District.

You can get a shucker's choice dozen of oysters at Pigeon & Whale. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

🐳 Pigeon & Whale: Negronis, fun plating and a top-to-bottom nautical theme.

🍗 Red Bird: A fried chicken restaurant expands from the North Shore to Lakeview.

🍲 Rosella: A creative new neighborhood place lands in Mid-City.

🐔 Showbird NOLA: all-day breakfast and sandwiches from chef Aaron Sanchez.

🍚 Sukho Thai: A longtime favorite gets a new Magazine Street location.

🦐 Sun Chong: a French Quarter spot from Larry Morrow and his mom, Lenora Chong.

🍝 Tana: Chef Michael Gulotta's ownership expands with Italian in Old Metairie.

🍗 Wonderland and Sea: fast-casual with fried chicken, fish and a cheerful vibe.