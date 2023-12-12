Nighthawk Napoletana brings pizza back to Algiers Point

Share on email (opens in new window)

You can just go ahead and fold me up into this pizza. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

Pizza is back in Algiers Point with the opening of Nighthawk Napoletana.

Why it matters: The new neighborhood joint offers a new home for pizza pro Adrian Chelette, who once co-owned Freret Street's Ancora and helmed the kitchen at Margot's.

Zoom in: Nighthawk held its soft opening at the tail end of last week, fully opening Saturday.

The menu is fairly limited for now, with just a trio of pizzas and a Caesar salad on offer, plus drinks.

But things will expand as the restaurant gets rolling.

The LeBlanc pizza is a white pie with mozzarella, raclette, pecorino and ricotta cheeses. Photo: Chelsea Brasted/Axios

On my visit during the soft opening, the former Tavolino space had clearly gotten a modern makeover.

Soft white pendant lights dangled over burgundy checkered tablecloths throughout the freshly painted space.

As for the pizza, the spicy, white Leblanc was buttery with melted raclette, and each bite of the mozzarella puddle-dotted pepperoni offered a bright tomato sauce.

And the sourdough crust was thin, foldable and speckled with bubbled-up darker spots. In short, perfect.

💭 My thought bubble: With a fairly new wine bar, Congregation Coffee reopened and Oak Street Jamaican restaurant 14 Parishes' new Algiers Point outpost also now open, the Point is officially popping.

Worth noting: Nighthawk is just steps away from the Algiers Point ferry landing, and 14 Parishes is a little further along Patterson Road.