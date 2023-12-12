Nighthawk Napoletana brings pizza back to Algiers Point
Pizza is back in Algiers Point with the opening of Nighthawk Napoletana.
Why it matters: The new neighborhood joint offers a new home for pizza pro Adrian Chelette, who once co-owned Freret Street's Ancora and helmed the kitchen at Margot's.
Zoom in: Nighthawk held its soft opening at the tail end of last week, fully opening Saturday.
- The menu is fairly limited for now, with just a trio of pizzas and a Caesar salad on offer, plus drinks.
- But things will expand as the restaurant gets rolling.
On my visit during the soft opening, the former Tavolino space had clearly gotten a modern makeover.
- Soft white pendant lights dangled over burgundy checkered tablecloths throughout the freshly painted space.
- As for the pizza, the spicy, white Leblanc was buttery with melted raclette, and each bite of the mozzarella puddle-dotted pepperoni offered a bright tomato sauce.
- And the sourdough crust was thin, foldable and speckled with bubbled-up darker spots. In short, perfect.
💭 My thought bubble: With a fairly new wine bar, Congregation Coffee reopened and Oak Street Jamaican restaurant 14 Parishes' new Algiers Point outpost also now open, the Point is officially popping.
Worth noting: Nighthawk is just steps away from the Algiers Point ferry landing, and 14 Parishes is a little further along Patterson Road.
