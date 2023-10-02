Data: Walk Score; Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/Axios

The Caesars Superdome lands in the middle of the NFL pack on stadium walkability, according to a Redfin company report that clearly doesn't consider go-cup friendliness in its rankings.

Why it matters: The Superdome is set to host the Super Bowl in 2025, and you can bet New Orleans' downtown will be filled with tourists as they bounce between bars, restaurants and NFL events.

By the numbers: The Superdome ranks 14th in walkability with a score of 50, according to Walk Score, which promotes walkable neighborhoods.

The scores were measured by examining walking routes to nearby amenities and public transportation, population density and road metrics like block length.

Things get worse for the Dome when you look at The Athletic's annual stadium rankings.

The publication's NFL writers ranked the stadium at No. 26 of 30, saying bluntly "it feels old."

Yes, but: The stadium will soon wrap up a renovation ahead of hosting the Super Bowl in 2025, so things are looking up.