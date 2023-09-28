Beyoncé dazzles at the Superdome in New Orleans
Beyoncé dazzled at the Caesars Superdome last night, reports Axios' Madeleine Woolgar, who was among the silver-clad crowd.
Guests: Big Freedia and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy.
- Beyoncé gave a "big shout-out" to Freedia, who is featured on "Break My Soul," but didn't invite her onstage, to our dismay.
- The last time Beyoncé performed in New Orleans, Big Freedia introduced her to the stage, reports Axios' Chelsea Brasted.
By the numbers: The show started a little late around 9:30pm and lasted 2.5 hours.
Highlights: Queen Bey performed "Drunk in Love" and "Thique."
- The crowd went wild for "Momma Louisiana" during "Formation."
Now the real question: Did New Orleans win the mute challenge?
Worth noting: One of Beyoncé's dancers is an LSU grad from Metairie.
Before the show, Beyoncé fans were dancing on Bourbon Street, singing on one plane and trying to sneak onto another.
What's next: The New Orleans tour date was supposed to be the Renaissance tour's finale, but a rescheduled date now means Kansas City takes that title.
