Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour on July 8 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

As the Beyhive knows, the countdown to Beyoncé's fall appearance in New Orleans is officially on. But there are plenty more concerts to mark on your calendars between now and the end of 2023.

Driving the news: While New Orleans never has any musical shortage, the city has a host of marquee performances to look forward to in fall 2023. This is your guide to all your favorites.

Here's who's headed to New Orleans' stages:

September

Sept. 1: $UICIDEBOY$ at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets.

Sept. 2: It's a Louisiana Saturday Night with Garth Brooks at Caesar's Superdome for Louisiana's Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff. Tickets.

Sept. 10: Coheed and Cambria at the Fillmore. Tickets.

Sept. 13: Jessie Murph at the Joy. Tickets.

Sept. 16: Odesza at the Smoothie King Center, and DJ Soul Sister's 17th annual birthday party with E.U. ft. Sugar Bear at Tipitina's.

Sept. 19: Lil Baby at the Smoothie King Center, and Sylvan Esso at the Fillmore.

Sept. 20: Drake with 21 Savage appears on a rescheduled tour date at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets.

Sept. 21: Victoria Monet at the Joy. Tickets.

Sept. 22: Broken Social Scene at the Civic. Tickets.

Sept. 24: Ty Dolla $ign at the Fillmore. Tickets.

Sept. 26: Corinne Bailey Rae at the Orpheum. Tickets.

Sept. 27: Beyoncé at the Caesar's Superdome. (We're hoping for a surprise appearance from Big Freedia for "Break My Soul.") On the same night, you can catch Tash Sultana at the Fillmore.

Sept. 29: The Mavericks at the Civic. Tickets.

October

Oct. 7: Depeche Mode at the Smoothie King Center, and Janelle Monae at the Orpheum.

Oct. 10: Snarky Puppy at the Mahalia Jackson Theater. Tickets.

Oct. 11: Lil Yachty at the Fillmore, and Ethel Cain at the Joy.

Oct. 12: The 1975 at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets.

Oct. 18: Kesha at the Orpheum. Tickets.

Oct. 20: Alabama at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets.

Oct. 26: Maluma at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets.

Oct. 27: Raphael Saadiq revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! at the Orpheum, and Alexis Marceaux hosts an Alanis Morissette tribute at Tipitina's.

Oct. 31: Brian Jonestown Massacre at Toulouse Theatre. Tickets.

November

Nov. 2: The first of three nights for Houndmouth at the Toulouse Theatre. Tickets.

Nov. 8: Tinashe and Shygirl at the Orpheum. Tickets.

Nov. 16: Alt-J at the Orpheum. Tickets.

Nov. 18: Greensky Bluegrass at the Joy, and The Head and the Heart at the Orpheum.

Nov. 24: Maxwell at the Smoothie King Center, and PJ Morton at the Orpheum.

December

Dec. 15: Stephen Sanchez at the Joy. Tickets.

Dec. 17: Samara Joy at the Orpheum. Tickets.

Dec. 22: Elf in Concert at the Saenger. Tickets.