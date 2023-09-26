Beyoncé's Renaissance tour arrives in New Orleans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissane World Tour stop in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

🐝 Bey Day is upon us.

Driving the news: Beyoncé's Renaissance tour lands in New Orleans Wednesday, taking over the Caesars Superdome with glitz, disco ball vibes and unreal vocals.

Why it matters: Beyoncé may be a Houston native, but she's had a longtime infatuation with New Orleans, weaving it through her artistic voice for years.

New Orleans looms large in Beyoncé's work.

The city and its outskirts served as visual inspiration and filming locations for the production of the "Lemonade" video album.

She's also sampled tracks from New Orleans artists like Big Freedia, Messy Mya, Rebirth Brass Band and Juvenile.

The intrigue: The New Orleans tour date was supposed to be the Renaissance tour's finale, but a rescheduled date now means Kansas City takes that title.

Still, does that mean Beyoncé's New Orleans show should take on extra meaning? Is there a special guest appearance in our future? Only Beyoncé knows.

Details: Only resale tickets are still available for Beyoncé's Superdome show, though in some other markets, "listening only" tickets went on sale in the final hours before showtime.

The Superdome's clear bag policy is in effect for the show, and they must be smaller than 12" x 6" x 12". A gallon-size Ziploc is also acceptable, or a clutch smaller than 4.5" x 6.5".

Don't bring cash. All Superdome payments must be handled digitally, including concessions, merchandise and parking.

Sugarbowl Drive will be closed on show night.

There's no opening act, so arrive on time. Superdome doors open at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 8pm.

Where to pregame: Several new restaurants have opened around the Caesars Superdome in recent months.