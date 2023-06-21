Big Freedia's first album since Beyonce collab drops this week

Big Freedia is bouncing back into your Spotify playlists with a new album, "Central City," dropping Friday, June 23.

Why it matters: It’s Big Freedia’s first album release since she shot to No. 1 with Beyonce on “Break My Soul.”

Who dat?: Big Freedia is the undeniable Queen of Bounce, entertaining legions not only with her popular Fuse TV reality shows, but also on stages the world over, and bringing New Orleans-born bounce music to the masses while serving as an icon for the LGBTQ+ community.

Where she went to school: She graduated from Walter Cohen High School. In her early years, she performed with Katey Red and released her first single in 1999.

Put simply: Big Freedia is as homegrown as it gets in New Orleans.

About that new album: It’s “something I call Bigga Bounce. ... It’s rooted in the classic New Orleans bounce sound, but I put my own, new twist on it,” Big Freedia says.

The album features Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kamaiyah, Kelly Price, the Soul Rebels, Sonya and Boyfriend, according to Rolling Stone.

"Bigfoot," a new song from the album, dropped last month.

A tale of two queens: The last time Beyonce performed in New Orleans, Big Freedia introduced her to the stage. With “Break My Soul” more prominently featuring Freedia, will we get a performance from both queens when Beyonce brings her "Renaissance" tour here in September?

“Well, if so I won’t tell beforehand!” Big Freedia says.

Her poboy order: “Gene’s Po-Boys. Hot sausage and cheeseburger or ham and cheese and hot sausage.” (Editor's note: We miss this spot too. Gene's closed in 2019.)

Her dream collaboration would be with: Michael Jackson.

Her celebration restaurant: Deanie’s Seafood.

The last word: “Get the album. Watch the TV show!!! We all need a little joy in these times.”