Big Freedia's first album since Beyonce collab drops this week
Big Freedia is bouncing back into your Spotify playlists with a new album, "Central City," dropping Friday, June 23.
Why it matters: It’s Big Freedia’s first album release since she shot to No. 1 with Beyonce on “Break My Soul.”
Who dat?: Big Freedia is the undeniable Queen of Bounce, entertaining legions not only with her popular Fuse TV reality shows, but also on stages the world over, and bringing New Orleans-born bounce music to the masses while serving as an icon for the LGBTQ+ community.
Where she went to school: She graduated from Walter Cohen High School. In her early years, she performed with Katey Red and released her first single in 1999.
- Put simply: Big Freedia is as homegrown as it gets in New Orleans.
About that new album: It’s “something I call Bigga Bounce. ... It’s rooted in the classic New Orleans bounce sound, but I put my own, new twist on it,” Big Freedia says.
- The album features Lil Wayne, Faith Evans, Ciara, Kamaiyah, Kelly Price, the Soul Rebels, Sonya and Boyfriend, according to Rolling Stone.
- "Bigfoot," a new song from the album, dropped last month.
A tale of two queens: The last time Beyonce performed in New Orleans, Big Freedia introduced her to the stage. With “Break My Soul” more prominently featuring Freedia, will we get a performance from both queens when Beyonce brings her "Renaissance" tour here in September?
- “Well, if so I won’t tell beforehand!” Big Freedia says.
Her poboy order: “Gene’s Po-Boys. Hot sausage and cheeseburger or ham and cheese and hot sausage.” (Editor's note: We miss this spot too. Gene's closed in 2019.)
Her dream collaboration would be with: Michael Jackson.
Her celebration restaurant: Deanie’s Seafood.
The last word: “Get the album. Watch the TV show!!! We all need a little joy in these times.”
