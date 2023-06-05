Big Freedia attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on March 3, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Big Freedia is back on Fuse TV with a new show, "Big Freedia Means Business," premiering June 7.

Why it matters: The Queen of Bounce means business this time — literally — with the show focusing on her growing empire.

What she's saying: "This season is about my entrepreneurial and music ventures. Past seasons have documented my emerging struggles as an artist,' Big Freedia tells Axios. “This season is like, 'I'm here, now I get to decide on different businesses I want to start and ways to extend my brand.' Don't worry, there will still be drama!"

Zoom out: Big Freedia's first Fuse show, "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce" aired for six seasons, first debuting in 2013.

These days, her focus has expanded to include a hotel project on Frenchman Street and a cannabis line.

Big Freedia-branded makeup, eyelashes and sunglasses are also on the way, The Bitter Southerner reports.

What's next: Big Freedia also has a new album set to release June 23.

Watch the "Big Freedia Means Business" trailer.