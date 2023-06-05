31 mins ago - News

Big Freedia's new show debuts on Fuse TV this week

Chelsea Brasted
Photo shows Big Freedia smiling with open arms. She has long, dark curly hair and is wearing large diamond hoops and a sparkly rainbow outfit.

Big Freedia attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on March 3, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Big Freedia is back on Fuse TV with a new show, "Big Freedia Means Business," premiering June 7.

Why it matters: The Queen of Bounce means business this time — literally — with the show focusing on her growing empire.

What she's saying: "This season is about my entrepreneurial and music ventures. Past seasons have documented my emerging struggles as an artist,' Big Freedia tells Axios. “This season is like, 'I'm here, now I get to decide on different businesses I want to start and ways to extend my brand.' Don't worry, there will still be drama!"

Zoom out: Big Freedia's first Fuse show, "Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce" aired for six seasons, first debuting in 2013.

What's next: Big Freedia also has a new album set to release June 23.

Watch the "Big Freedia Means Business" trailer.

