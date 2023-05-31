7 concerts coming to New Orleans in June, including Boygenius and Peso Pluma

Share on email (opens in new window)

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus of Boygenius perform onstage during Coachella this April. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

New Orleans live music fans, here's a quick list of seven big concerts coming in June.

Of note: This isn't a comprehensive list. Check out the full calendars at your favorite venues for more.

And check out our guide to summer festivals in New Orleans and the 16 biggest concert tours coming here between June and September.

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Orpheum Theater

The country and folk singer-songwriter is known for hits like "Down at the Twist and Shout" and "He Thinks He'll Keep Her."

When: June 2 at 8pm.

June 2 at 8pm. Tickets: $39 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Duran Duran at Smoothie King Center

Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC join the popular 1980s and '90s British rock band Duran Duran.

When: June 7 at 7pm.

June 7 at 7pm. Tickets: $25 plus feeds via Ticketmaster.

Re:SET Festival at City Park

LCD Soundsystem, Boygenius, Steve Lacy, Big Freedia and James Blake are among the dozen artists on Re:SET's stacked lineup.

When: June 9-11. Doors open at 3pm on Friday and Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

June 9-11. Doors open at 3pm on Friday and Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. Tickets: Single-day tickets start at $79.50, and three-day tickets start at $250. Purchase via Re:SET site.

Logic at Fillmore

The Grammy-nominated Logic is joined by fellow rapper Juicy J.

When: June 12 at 7pm.

June 12 at 7pm. Tickets: $49.50 plus fees via LiveNation.

Peso Pluma at Smoothie King Center

Mexican singer-songwriter and rapper Peso Pluma's breakthrough is largely thanks to TikTok and YouTube, where his tracks have been played hundreds of millions of times.

When: June 21 at 8pm.

June 21 at 8pm. Tickets: $119 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Fleet Foxes at Fillmore

You can still hear this indie folk band's hits like "White Winter Hymnal" and "Mykonos" in coffee shops everywhere.

When: June 28 at 7pm.

June 28 at 7pm. Tickets: $40 plus fees via Live Nation.

Essence Fest

Essence's annual event celebrating Black culture and community returns to downtown New Orleans, taking over the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the Caesars Superdome and just about everywhere in between. Expect a huge turnout and big-name performances from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

When: June 30-July 2.

June 30-July 2. Tickets: A mix of free and ticketed events. Purchase via Essence's site.

