Where Beyoncé has eaten in New Orleans

Chelsea Brasted
Beyonce speaks with Jay-Z, courtside as a basketball game. Beyonce is eating popcorn, and Jay-Z points toward the game.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend a basketball game at Barclays Center in 2012. Photo: James Devaney/WireImage

Beyoncé's longtime appreciation for New Orleans extends to its restaurants, where the star has been spotted several times supporting local chefs.

Why it matters: You, too, can eat like Beyoncé.

Here's where Bey has been spotted in recent years:

🥣 The Munch Factory: Alexis and Jordan Ruiz shared on Instagram that serving the queen and Jay-Z was "pretty surreal."

  • The restaurant owners shared "what an impact their music had on our lives."

🍞 Willa Jean: The star was spotted here having fried chicken and biscuits with Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Solange and Solange's son.

🍗 Dooky Chase's Restaurant: In town for a Jay-Z performance, the stars posed for a photo with Leah Chase.

  • It was a reunion for the chef, who has since died, after she appeared in Beyonce's "Lemonade" video.

🥪 Parkway Tavern: Bey reportedly ordered 150 poboys after a 2017 performance.

  • We assume they were for the crew, but we're not here to judge anyone's appetite.

🍟 Mother's Restaurant: Bey and Jay enjoyed a smorgasbord at the CBD spot, which is popular with tourists.

  • TMZ reports their meal included crawfish etouffee, potato salad, grits, French fries, catfish, calamari, sweet potato pie and bread pudding.

🍸 Muriel's Jackson Square: This French Quarter stalwart was the site of Tina Knowles' 60th birthday party, according to TMZ.

🍽️ Cafe Amelie: Soon after the infamous elevator incident, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange enjoyed a seemingly drama-free lunch together in the French Quarter, TMZ reported.

