New Orleans restaurants experiment with robots and new technology

Crazy Hot Pot in Metairie uses robots to deliver appetizers to guests. Image: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

As New Orleans restaurants work to recover from COVID setbacks, inflation and labor shortages, some are experimenting with new tech like robots.

Why it matters: The innovations — from robots to artificial intelligence — have the potential to transform the dining experience in big and small ways for a long time to come. Unless they end up just being fads, writes Axios' Monica Eng.

Here are some ways local businesses are embracing new technologies for food service.

Robot servers: Crazy Hot Pot in Metairie, which opened in January, uses robots as "partners" with the human servers, says manager Lin Wei.

A human server greets customers and takes orders. Then, a robot named Luna delivers the appetizers to tables. The rest of the food is via a self-serve buffet.

The restaurant has three Keenon robots and they have been popular with patrons, especially when they sing "Happy Birthday," Wei tells Axios.

"A lot of people want to come in just for the robot," Wei says.

QR code ordering: QR codes made a comeback during COVID as restaurants looked for ways to cut down on high-touch menus.

They are still going strong at Sidecar. I recently visited the Rusty Nail, which shares a patio with Sidecar, and used my phone to scan a QR code on the wall to view the Sidecar menu and order a dozen oysters, which were then delivered to my table.

AI-powered self-checkouts are now available at the Superdome. Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

AI self-checkouts: The Caesars Superdome now has AI-assisted self-checkouts at its new grab-and-go markets.

The self-checkout stations use AI to take pictures of the drinks and prepped food, and then customers pay through the nearby tablet, Superdome officials say.

The markets and self-checkouts were added during a $500 million renovation to speed up concession wait times for guests.

Robot food delivery: Tulane University last year added 30 semi-autonomous Kiwibots to handle food deliveries on campus.

And as of this month, UNO offers food delivery through Starship robots.

Meanwhile, a restaurant in Chicago is using artificial intelligence to crunch historical data to guide how much food to prep and how many diners to expect.

"AI pulls up data in seconds about the weather a year ago, what kind of numbers we did on those days and what sold most," Urbanbelly founder Bill Kim tells Axios.

What's next: Wei says they are exploring how to best use the robots at Crazy Hot Pot and are tweaking settings.

Candi Qui, the restaurant's owner, also is looking at adding more tech to the location, such as LED floors with graphics that simulate the beach, Wei says.

The bottom line: Globally, non-humanoid robots are being used as security guards, autonomous taxis and kitchen workers — but these are early days, and there are still lots of mishaps, writes Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson and Joann Muller.

No doubt we'll all grow more accustomed to more robots in our midst — even as we debate whether they're actually taking our jobs.

🗣 Tell us: Have you noticed any other new tech at New Orleans restaurants? Let us know at [email protected].