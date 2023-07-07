2 hours ago - Climate

Hurricane season forecast gets worse, but tropics are quiet for now

Carlie Kollath Wells
Illustration of a house with a hurricane symbol shadow looming over it.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University upped their predictions for the number of tropical cyclones this season.

Driving the news: CSU meteorologists are now predicting an above-average season, due to record warm temperatures across the Atlantic Ocean.

  • CSU forecasters predict 18 named storms, nine of them hurricanes and four of them major hurricanes of Category 3 intensity or greater.

Yes, but: The tropics are expected to remain quiet for the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

What to do: Be sure to check out our hurricane prep tips before a storm is in the Gulf of Mexico.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more