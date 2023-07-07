Hurricane season forecast gets worse, but tropics are quiet for now

Share on email (opens in new window)

Hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University upped their predictions for the number of tropical cyclones this season.

Driving the news: CSU meteorologists are now predicting an above-average season, due to record warm temperatures across the Atlantic Ocean.

CSU forecasters predict 18 named storms, nine of them hurricanes and four of them major hurricanes of Category 3 intensity or greater.

Yes, but: The tropics are expected to remain quiet for the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Saharan dust might be partly to thank for that. It's swirling across the Atlantic and can suppress storm formation.

The dust is expected to reach the Gulf this weekend and possibly bring hazy skies to south Florida.

What to do: Be sure to check out our hurricane prep tips before a storm is in the Gulf of Mexico.