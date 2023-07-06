Forecasters predict higher hurricane possibility
Hurricane forecasters at Colorado State University upped their predictions for the number of tropical cyclones this season.
Driving the news: CSU meteorologists issued their upgraded outlook Thursday and are now predicting an above-average season.
- Back in April, the university's hurricane researchers predicted a below-average season thanks to the El Niño weather pattern.
Typically, El Niño years see fewer tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic due to an increase in upper-level winds that can tear storms apart.
Yes, but: Record warm temperatures across the Atlantic Ocean mean storms will have more fuel to form.
By the numbers: CSU forecasters now predict 18 named storms, nine of them hurricanes and four of them major hurricanes of Category 3 intensity or greater.
- That's more than the seasonal average number of storms (14), hurricanes (seven) and major hurricanes (three) that formed from 1991 to 2020.
Go deeper: NOAA predicts 12 to 17 named storms will form, of which five to nine will become hurricanes and one to four will be major storms.
What to do: Be sure to check out our hurricane prep tips for Houstonians before a storm is in the Gulf.
