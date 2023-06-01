Hurricane prep tips for Houstonians

Hurricane season is back (again). We hate it, you hate it. Everyone hates it. But that's no excuse not to make sure you're ready, should A Big One head our way this year.

Driving the news: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 2023 hurricane season outlook calls for a 40% chance of a near-normal hurricane season — and a 30% chance of either a below- or above-average season, Axios Generate author Andrew Freedman reports.

In terms of numbers, the agency calls for 12 to 17 named storms to form, of which five to nine will become hurricanes and one to four will be "major" storms of Category 3 intensity or greater.

This compares to the 30-year average of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

State of play: A disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico currently has a 20% chance of developing into a storm by the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system currently consists of disorganized showers that are expected to impact the Florida peninsula with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Why it matters: Seasonal storms are becoming stronger and more frequent, in part because of climate change. So even if the Houston area stays out of the cone of uncertainty this year, your emergency prep kit may still come in handy for unnamed events.

Store it: FEMA offers a supply list that covers the basics, including 1 gallon of water per person for three days, and enough food for each person for three days.

Other listed items that are easy to forget: A whistle to call for help, a hand-crank radio, a manual can opener so you can get into all that food you keep in the pantry, feminine hygiene products and backup prescription eyewear.

Digitize it: Most prep kit lists will remind you to have backup copies of your family's most important documents.

Make sure you also scan these documents and save them somewhere secure online, just in case they get wet or lost in a quick exit.

Check it: If you have a leftover kit from last year, you might want to replace a few things:

Batteries. Replace any that are expired or corroded.

Prescription drugs.

First-aid kits. Medications and ointments may have expired.

Rechargeable battery packs, like the kind you can find for phones or small appliances. Make sure yours are charged up and ready for unexpected use.

Flashback: We all remember what happened during Hurricane Rita in 2005, when more than 100 evacuees died in a mass exodus from the Houston area.

In the event of a total evacuation, the ensuing traffic jam means people in harm's way may not be able to make it out in time.

Be sure to check this map to see if you're in an evacuation zone.

The bottom line: Don't wait until there's a storm in the Gulf of Mexico to prepare.

