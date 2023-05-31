6 best ways to eat shrimp in New Orleans
We live in the best city in the world to eat shrimp, so we rounded up New Orleans' iconic shrimp dishes with the help of Axios New Orleans readers.
- What's your favorite?
Barbecue shrimp
Pascal’s Manale is credited with inventing this classic dish in 1953.
- Check out the recipe.
Pro tip: Carlie recommends the barbecue shrimp from Liuzza’s by the Track.
- But nothing beats Manale's red barbecue sauce, reader Jean J. adds.
Shrimp and grits
This New Orleans menu staple is thought to have gained popularity in the Carolinas before spreading across the South.
- Try it for brunch at Commander's Palace or Patois.
Shrimp remoulade
Shrimp remoulade has been on the menu at Galatoire’s since it opened in the French Quarter in 1905, Eater reports.
- But Upperline was credited with creating the ultimate Southern combo: cold shrimp remoulade on a hot fried green tomato.
Shrimp bisque
Creamy, savory shrimp bisque hits the spot on cold days. Here’s how Arnaud’s makes it.
Shrimp poboy
Chelsea recommends the grilled shrimp poboy, fully dressed, at High Hat.
Shrimp in a bag?
Reader Tom W. swears by it. The local Prime Shrimp employee says the cook-in-bag shrimp just needs to be put in boiling water for 10 minutes or less "and it's ready to roll, whether you pour it over pasta, rice, veggies or just have it by itself."
Still hungry for seafood? Here's where to find New Orleans-area restaurants boiling crawfish.
