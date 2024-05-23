27 mins ago - News

U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles' messy finances

Andy Ogles

U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles earlier this month in New York for Donald Trump's criminal trial. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles filed 11 amended financial reports with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, making the notable change of removing a $320,000 loan he'd previously reported giving to his campaign.

Why it matters: Ogles' financial disclosures were already under scrutiny and the subject of an ethics complaint filed in January.

  • According to his most recent disclosure, Ogles has $95,348.95 on hand, which is a relatively small amount considering he has a formidable primary challenger in Nashville Councilmember Courtney Johnston.

By the numbers: In April, Ogles filed a disclosure showing he had about $449,000 cash on hand. That included $320,000, which he personally loaned to his campaign according to earlier disclosures.

Axios has reached out to Ogles' campaign for comment.

The latest: Earlier this month, Ogles' congressional office sent a mailer touting his accomplishments during his first term to constituents. The mail was paid for by taxpayers through a congressional program called franking.

State of play: Following a series of reports by News Channel 5, a nonpartisan watchdog group filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics over Ogles' campaign finance irregularities.

Zoom out: Ogles emerged from a crowded Republican primary field in 2022 and went on to win the District 5 House seat.

  • Since the Civil War, the district included virtually all of Davidson County and stood as a reliable Democratic seat. But state lawmakers redrew the district to include suburban and rural areas, which made the seat reliably Republican.
  • Johnston, one of the more prominent members of the Metro Council, entered the race earlier this year, giving Ogles a challenger with high name recognition among the Nashville portion of his district. Tom Guarente, a cybersecurity executive, is also running for the GOP nomination.
  • Ogles already had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump prior to Johnston entering the race.

The primary election is Aug. 1, with early voting beginning July 12.

