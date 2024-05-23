Share on email (opens in new window)

U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles earlier this month in New York for Donald Trump's criminal trial. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles filed 11 amended financial reports with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, making the notable change of removing a $320,000 loan he'd previously reported giving to his campaign. Why it matters: Ogles' financial disclosures were already under scrutiny and the subject of an ethics complaint filed in January. According to his most recent disclosure, Ogles has $95,348.95 on hand, which is a relatively small amount considering he has a formidable primary challenger in Nashville Councilmember Courtney Johnston.

By the numbers: In April, Ogles filed a disclosure showing he had about $449,000 cash on hand. That included $320,000, which he personally loaned to his campaign according to earlier disclosures.

On his amended form, his outstanding obligation was reduced to $20,000.

Axios has reached out to Ogles' campaign for comment.

The latest: Earlier this month, Ogles' congressional office sent a mailer touting his accomplishments during his first term to constituents. The mail was paid for by taxpayers through a congressional program called franking.

According to the Tennessean, he also used franking to pay for recent digital ads.

State of play: Following a series of reports by News Channel 5, a nonpartisan watchdog group filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics over Ogles' campaign finance irregularities.

News Channel 5's investigations indicated Ogles misrepresented his professional background on his resume, including describing himself as an economist and international sex crimes expert.

Zoom out: Ogles emerged from a crowded Republican primary field in 2022 and went on to win the District 5 House seat.

Since the Civil War, the district included virtually all of Davidson County and stood as a reliable Democratic seat. But state lawmakers redrew the district to include suburban and rural areas, which made the seat reliably Republican.

Johnston, one of the more prominent members of the Metro Council, entered the race earlier this year, giving Ogles a challenger with high name recognition among the Nashville portion of his district. Tom Guarente, a cybersecurity executive, is also running for the GOP nomination.

Ogles already had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump prior to Johnston entering the race.

The primary election is Aug. 1, with early voting beginning July 12.