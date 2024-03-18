Metro Councilmember Johnston thinking of a congressional bid in TN-5

Share on email (opens in new window)

Metro Councilmember Courtney Johnston is considering a Republican primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, she tells Axios. Why it matters: Johnston emerged as an influential Metro Council member since defeating incumbent Councilmember Jeremy Elrod in 2019. She has high name recognition and strong ties to business leaders and Republicans.

Johnston, who represents the Crieve Hall area, served on the city's pandemic recovery committee and is a leading fiscal conservative on the council.

State of play: Davidson County is now divided into three congressional districts, but none of its House representatives live in Nashville.

Nashville had been a reliably blue district since the Civil War, but state lawmakers redrew the House district maps and Ogles won the District 5 seat in 2022.

Of the three seats, District 5 has the most Democratic voters, but it's still viewed as reliably Republican.

What she's saying: Johnston is a real estate agent and entrepreneur with experience in finance, according to her council bio.

"The people of Middle Tennessee deserve better than Andy Ogles," Johnston tells Axios.

"We need a tested conservative leader who can deliver and not just talk. I am taking a very close look at the district and am talking to voters. If I run, I intend to win."

Zoom out: Former President Trump announced his support last year for Ogles' re-election bid.