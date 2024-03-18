Metro Councilmember Johnston thinking of a congressional bid in TN-5
Metro Councilmember Courtney Johnston is considering a Republican primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, she tells Axios.
Why it matters: Johnston emerged as an influential Metro Council member since defeating incumbent Councilmember Jeremy Elrod in 2019. She has high name recognition and strong ties to business leaders and Republicans.
- Johnston, who represents the Crieve Hall area, served on the city's pandemic recovery committee and is a leading fiscal conservative on the council.
State of play: Davidson County is now divided into three congressional districts, but none of its House representatives live in Nashville.
- Nashville had been a reliably blue district since the Civil War, but state lawmakers redrew the House district maps and Ogles won the District 5 seat in 2022.
- Of the three seats, District 5 has the most Democratic voters, but it's still viewed as reliably Republican.
What she's saying: Johnston is a real estate agent and entrepreneur with experience in finance, according to her council bio.
- "The people of Middle Tennessee deserve better than Andy Ogles," Johnston tells Axios.
- "We need a tested conservative leader who can deliver and not just talk. I am taking a very close look at the district and am talking to voters. If I run, I intend to win."
Zoom out: Former President Trump announced his support last year for Ogles' re-election bid.
- Ogles won a crowded primary in 2022, then defeated state Sen. Heidi Campbell in the general election.
