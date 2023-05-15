Trump backs Rep. Andy Ogles for re-election

Rep. Andy Ogles at the U.S. Capitol last month. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Even though the 2024 congressional election isn't top of mind, former President Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles for re-election last week.

Just a few days earlier, Ogles announced he is backing Trump for president.

State of play: Ogles did not attend a dinner with several members of Tennessee's congressional delegation last month when Trump was in Nashville for a fundraising event.

Following that dinner, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Bill Hagerty and Rep. John Rose unveiled their Trump endorsements in a matter of days.

Of note: Ogles' freshman campaign in the House is off to an inauspicious start after reporting by NewsChannel 5 uncovered inaccuracies in his resume.

After Republicans divided Nashville into three districts in 2022, Ogles flipped a seat that his predecessor Rep. Jim Cooper held since 2002 and Democrats claimed since the Civil War.

What he's saying: Trump called Ogles a "fantastic" representative.

"Andy is working hard to Grow the Economy, Stop Inflation, Secure our Southern Border, Uphold the Rule of Law, and Defend our Second Amendment," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Flashback: In the early days of the bruising District 5 Republican primary in 2022, Trump backed businessperson Morgan Ortagus, a Nashville newcomer who was a State Department aide during his administration.