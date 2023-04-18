Former President Trump visited Nashville for a Republican fundraising event over the weekend and left Music City with key campaign endorsements.

Driving the news: U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn endorsed Trump on Monday. Sen. Bill Hagerty and Nashville-area U.S. Rep. John Rose threw their support behind Trump over the weekend.

Fellow Republican Reps. Chuck Fleishmann and Diana Harshbarger added their endorsements Monday.

The endorsements come after Trump dined with the lawmakers, strategist Ward Baker and other Republicans at the Four Seasons Hotel over the weekend.

Why it matters: Support from Tennessee's top Republicans shows Trump is making progress in shoring up his conservative base before the GOP primary fully takes shape. His top possible challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, hasn't announced if he will run for president in 2024.

What she's saying: It's completely reasonable to wonder if Blackburn will be on Trump's shortlist for a running mate.