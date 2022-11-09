Republicans sweep Nashville congressional races
Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles won the District 5 U.S. House race Tuesday, bringing to fruition Republicans' plan to flip the seat Democrats have held since the Civil War era.
Driving the news: In addition to Ogles' 56% to 42% victory over state Sen. Heidi Campbell, District 7 U.S. Rep. Mark Green and District 6 U.S. Rep. John Rose cruised to re-election.
Flashback: As a result of the once-per-decade redistricting process, the Republican-led legislature divided Nashville three ways, combining the reliably Democratic city with ultra-conservative rural and suburban voters.
Why it matters: Although Democrats have claimed about 35% of the vote in recent statewide elections, they will have just one member in Tennessee's congressional delegation: U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, who represents the Memphis area.
By the numbers: As of Tuesday morning, Green led Democrat Odessa Kelly 60% to 38%. Rose's lead over Democrat Randal Cooper was 66% to 34%.
For Ogles, the victory culminates his political ascent from conservative activist to suburban mayor and now to Congress. With his win, Ogles has the opportunity to emerge as a rising star for the GOP.
- "We want our country back, and tonight, we took it," Ogles told supporters Tuesday night.
The other side: Stakeholders were closely monitoring the margins in the District 5 and District 7 races.
- According to analysis provided earlier this year to Axios by political consultant and Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg, former President Trump won the new District 5 by 11 points in 2020. He won District 7 by 15 points.
