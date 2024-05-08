Nashville weekend events: Iroquois Steeplechase and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

There's plenty to do around Nashville this weekend, especially if you're into horses, bunnies or celebrating moms. 🏇 Iroquois Steeplechase: A swarm of seersucker suits is heading to Percy Warner Park on Saturday for the annual race, a West Nashville tradition that dates back to 1941.

The spring-friendly fashions and tailgating are the main events for many attendees.

Watch out for heavy traffic in the area.

🎓 Vanderbilt University commencement: Graduation celebrations begin Thursday at Vanderbilt, with New York Times columnist David Brooks scheduled to speak to graduates at 11am. The remarks will be livestreamed.

Undergraduate commencement starts Friday morning at Geodis Park.

🐰 Bad Bunny: The global superstar comes to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

👕 Hatch Show Print Block Party: Try hand-printing your own posters, T-shirts and totes with that iconic Hatch Show style from 2:30-4:30pm Saturday. The event is designed for adults.

Registration is $75.

💗 Mother's Day: Check out our holiday guide for ideas on celebrating mom.