Nashville weekend events: Iroquois Steeplechase and more

There's plenty to do around Nashville this weekend, especially if you're into horses, bunnies or celebrating moms.
🏇 Iroquois Steeplechase: A swarm of seersucker suits is heading to Percy Warner Park on Saturday for the annual race, a West Nashville tradition that dates back to 1941.
The spring-friendly fashions and tailgating are the main events for many attendees.
Watch out for heavy traffic in the area.
🎓 Vanderbilt University commencement: Graduation celebrations begin Thursday at Vanderbilt, with New York Times columnist David Brooks scheduled to speak to graduates at 11am. The remarks will be livestreamed.