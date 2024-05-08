2 hours ago - Things to Do

Nashville weekend events: Iroquois Steeplechase and more

There's plenty to do around Nashville this weekend, especially if you're into horses, bunnies or celebrating moms.

🏇 Iroquois Steeplechase: A swarm of seersucker suits is heading to Percy Warner Park on Saturday for the annual race, a West Nashville tradition that dates back to 1941.

  • The spring-friendly fashions and tailgating are the main events for many attendees.
  • Watch out for heavy traffic in the area.

🎓 Vanderbilt University commencement: Graduation celebrations begin Thursday at Vanderbilt, with New York Times columnist David Brooks scheduled to speak to graduates at 11am. The remarks will be livestreamed.

🐰 Bad Bunny: The global superstar comes to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

👕 Hatch Show Print Block Party: Try hand-printing your own posters, T-shirts and totes with that iconic Hatch Show style from 2:30-4:30pm Saturday. The event is designed for adults.

  • Registration is $75.

💗 Mother's Day: Check out our holiday guide for ideas on celebrating mom.

