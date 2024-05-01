May concerts in Nashville

From Morgan Wallen performing three nights at the largest music venue in town to Tenille Towns paying homage to Patty Griffin at a smaller club, this month has a wide range of concerts.
Of note: Shaboozey, who is prominently featured on Beyoncé's new album, is headlining a show at The Basement East.
Here's a look at the top concerts in Nashville this month:
🌼 May 1: Waxahatchee at the Ryman Auditorium
🏟 May 2-4: Morgan Wallen at Nissan Stadium
💃 May 5: Girl In Red at the Ryman Auditorium
🎙 May 10-11: Amy Grant at the Ryman Auditorium
🐇 May 11: Bad Bunny at Bridgestone Arena
🎳 May 12: Sarah Jarosz at Brooklyn Bowl
🪩 May 14: Stevie Nicks at Bridgestone Arena
🏘️ May 17-18: Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors at the Ryman Auditorium
🤠 May 20: Shaboozey at The Basement East
🎶 May 22: Tenille Towns and friends perform a night of Patty Griffin songs at 3rd and Lindsley
🎸 May 23: Real Estate at The Basement East
🎵 May 24-25: Noah Kahan at Bridgestone Arena
🔊 May 30: Fredo Bang at Exit/In
🆒 May 31: Lainey Wilson at Ascend Amphitheater