2 hours ago - Things to Do

May concerts in Nashville

headshot
Shaboozey

Shaboozey sings during his performance at Stagecoach last month. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

From Morgan Wallen performing three nights at the largest music venue in town to Tenille Towns paying homage to Patty Griffin at a smaller club, this month has a wide range of concerts.

Of note: Shaboozey, who is prominently featured on Beyoncé's new album, is headlining a show at The Basement East.

Here's a look at the top concerts in Nashville this month:

🌼 May 1: Waxahatchee at the Ryman Auditorium

🏟 May 2-4: Morgan Wallen at Nissan Stadium

💃 May 5: Girl In Red at the Ryman Auditorium

🎙 May 10-11: Amy Grant at the Ryman Auditorium

🐇 May 11: Bad Bunny at Bridgestone Arena

🎳 May 12: Sarah Jarosz at Brooklyn Bowl

🪩 May 14: Stevie Nicks at Bridgestone Arena

🏘️ May 17-18: Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors at the Ryman Auditorium

🤠 May 20: Shaboozey at The Basement East

🎶 May 22: Tenille Towns and friends perform a night of Patty Griffin songs at 3rd and Lindsley

🎸 May 23: Real Estate at The Basement East

🎵 May 24-25: Noah Kahan at Bridgestone Arena

🔊 May 30: Fredo Bang at Exit/In

🆒 May 31: Lainey Wilson at Ascend Amphitheater

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more