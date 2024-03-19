Beyoncé reveals the story behind "Cowboy Carter" country album
Beyoncé says her new country-inspired album "Cowboy Carter" was "born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed."
- Her comments were widely interpreted as a reference to her 2016 performance at the CMA Awards, which was met with a racist backlash on social media.
Why it matters: In a post previewing her album, which drops March 29, Beyoncé said the experience led her to "a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive."
- Her project has revived the debate over diversity in contemporary country music, which is dominated by white artists.
Zoom out: Queen Bey is no stranger to this conversation. The Grammys' country music committee rejected her song "Daddy Lessons," which she performed alongside The Chicks at the CMAs.
- The CMA performance and subsequent Grammy snub sparked renewed interest in the Black influences embedded in country music's DNA.
State of play: While some listeners balked, her latest single "Texas Hold 'Em" is a genre-spanning smash. Beyoncé became the first Black woman ever to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The singer said she was "honored" by the distinction.
- "My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist's race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."
What she's saying: "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me," she wrote.
- The new album "is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."
The intrigue: "I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect," she continued.
- Dolly Parton hinted at a possible "Jolene" cameo.
The bottom line: Beyoncé may be exploring country music, but she continues to defy genre.
- "This ain't a Country album," she wrote. "This is a 'Beyoncé' album."
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.