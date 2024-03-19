Beyoncé reveals the story behind "Cowboy Carter" country album

Beyoncé at New York Ready to Wear Fashion event last month. Photo: Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Beyoncé says her new country-inspired album "Cowboy Carter" was "born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed." Her comments were widely interpreted as a reference to her 2016 performance at the CMA Awards, which was met with a racist backlash on social media. Why it matters: In a post previewing her album, which drops March 29, Beyoncé said the experience led her to "a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive."

Her project has revived the debate over diversity in contemporary country music, which is dominated by white artists.

Zoom out: Queen Bey is no stranger to this conversation. The Grammys' country music committee rejected her song "Daddy Lessons," which she performed alongside The Chicks at the CMAs.

The CMA performance and subsequent Grammy snub sparked renewed interest in the Black influences embedded in country music's DNA.

State of play: While some listeners balked, her latest single "Texas Hold 'Em" is a genre-spanning smash. Beyoncé became the first Black woman ever to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The singer said she was "honored" by the distinction.

"My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist's race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant."

What she's saying: "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me," she wrote.

The new album "is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

The intrigue: "I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect," she continued.

Dolly Parton hinted at a possible "Jolene" cameo.

The bottom line: Beyoncé may be exploring country music, but she continues to defy genre.