Stuff to do in Nashville for Mother's Day
If you haven't made plans to celebrate mom this weekend, it's time to get on that.
What's happening: There is a bevy of live music, brunch specials and events to choose from.
🎙️ Mother's Day at the Mother Church: Amy Grant has scheduled themed concerts at the Ryman Auditorium on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available.
🎭 A night at the theater: The touring production of "Disney's Frozen" opened Tuesday at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Performances run through May 18.
🍳 A big brunch: Many Nashville-area restaurants are planning Mother's Day brunch specials.
🛏️ Breakfast in bed: If you don't want to wait in line at Biscuit Love, the restaurant can ship packs of biscuits and jam straight to mom's door.
🛍️ Shop local: Nashville merchants like Thistle Farms, Parnassus Books and Made in TN have Mother's Day gift guides if you're still stumped.
