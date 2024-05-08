Stuff to do in Nashville for Mother's Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

If you haven't made plans to celebrate mom this weekend, it's time to get on that. What's happening: There is a bevy of live music, brunch specials and events to choose from.

🎙️ Mother's Day at the Mother Church: Amy Grant has scheduled themed concerts at the Ryman Auditorium on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available.

🎭 A night at the theater: The touring production of "Disney's Frozen" opened Tuesday at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Performances run through May 18.

🍳 A big brunch: Many Nashville-area restaurants are planning Mother's Day brunch specials.

🛏️ Breakfast in bed: If you don't want to wait in line at Biscuit Love, the restaurant can ship packs of biscuits and jam straight to mom's door.

🛍️ Shop local: Nashville merchants like Thistle Farms, Parnassus Books and Made in TN have Mother's Day gift guides if you're still stumped.