Music venue Drkmttr seeks donations

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The front sign at Drkmttr. Photo: Courtesy of Drkmttr

The independent music venue Drkmttr announced a fundraising campaign Wednesday to keep its doors open as it transitions into a nonprofit organization. Why it matters: Drkmttr serves a vital role in Nashville's live music ecosystem, offering a stage to ascending artists and left-of-center bands that don't get booked for most clubs.

State of play: The club opened in 2015 and operates with a plucky do-it-yourself approach, including subsidizing tickets for its concerts.

Drkmttr, located on Dickerson Pike, has always existed as a community-minded project, making a pivot to a nonprofit organization a logical move. According to a press release, the change will position Drkmttr to qualify for grant dollars.

In the meantime, the club seeks donations to raise $15,000 to bridge the gap.

Of note: Soccer Mommy, one of Nashville's most successful rock bands, played at Drkmttr before elevating to bigger stages.

In addition to concerts, Drkmttr is a community gathering space where creatives can network. The venue also hosts fundraisers, drawing and sewing workshops and a local farmers market.

The latest: The live music advocacy group Music Venue Alliance Nashville committed $5,000 through an "emergency relief grant."

Those who give at least $100 will receive a digital download of "Live From Drkmttr Vol. 1," which will be released May 31.

What they're saying: "Like many independent venues, not only during but ever since Covid lockdowns, we have been in 'survival mode,' working diligently to keep the doors open and maintain our community," Kathryn Edwards, Drkmttr co-owner, said in a press release.

Edwards said the fundraising drive is necessary to maintain uninterrupted operations.

What we're watching: The legislature passed a law this session to create a live music fund to help concert halls. The next step is finding a funding source to bankroll it.