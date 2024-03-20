Mar 20, 2024 - Politics

Tennessee considers live music fund to help venues and artists

The Bluebird Cafe

A crowd gathers at the Bluebird Cafe in 2019. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Legislators are moving forward with a proposal to create a live music fund, which would eventually provide grants to concert venues and musicians.

Why it matters: The pandemic, rising real estate values and increased competition from large companies combined to put independent music venues in a challenging position.

State of play: The proposal in the legislature defines music venues, artists and concert promoters in state law for the first time.

  • It also allows for the creation of a live music fund, but the revenue stream for the new fund has not been identified.
  • Austin, Texas, uses a similar fund to aid its live music industry.

What he's saying: "This year our goal was simply to define ourselves in state code and create the structure of a fund that will set the stage for much needed future support of our sector," Music Venue Alliance Nashville board president Chris Cobb said in a statement to Axios.

