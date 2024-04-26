Nashville seen on TV in Beyoncé doc "Call Me Country," other shows

There are several streaming options that examine the culture, music and politics of our region. 🤠 "Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville's Renaissance" drops Friday on Max.

Why it matters: Beyoncé has broken records and barriers on the country charts with her new album "Cowboy Carter." The new documentary from CNN shines the light on other Black musicians who have been working in Nashville for years and laid the groundwork for this moment.

⚖️ "Justice USA" premiered last month on Max.

Why it matters: The six-episode docuseries explores the criminal justice system in Nashville through the eyes of inmates, elected officials, lawyers and policymakers.

🍻 "Friends in Low Places" debuted last month on Amazon Prime.

Why it matters: The show follows Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and the team at Strategic Hospitality as they build and open a downtown honky-tonk.

Our full streaming guide