Rapper Jeezy appears in "Hip-Hop and the White House." Photo: Courtesy of Andscape

Here's what's new on Hulu, Paramount+, Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and PBS. What we're watching: New documentaries about hip-hop and country music and a new series in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe.

Worthy of your time: Use Axios' streaming optimizer to save money without missing your favorite shows.

"Hip-Hop and the White House" — Available now on Hulu

State of play: Rappers including Jeezy, YG, Roxanne Shante and Waka Flocka Flame appear in this documentary about the 50-year relationship between hip-hop and presidents from Reagan to Biden.

What they're saying: "The film shows the evolution of hip-hop from yelling outside the gate of the White House and nobody's listening to now everybody's listening, even the president or the people who are running for president," director Jesse Washington told Axios.

"Knuckles" — Available Friday on Paramount+

Driving the news: With over 10 million views on YouTube, the trailer for this new series about Sonic the Hedgehog's rival turned ally broke Paramount+ records upon release.

My thought bubble: This buddy-cop-style series leans on the sillier side, which works if you're trying to introduce your kids to the "Sonic" franchise.

"Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville's Renaissance" — Available Friday on Max

The intrigue: This new doc examines how Black musicians in Nashville have laid the foundation for high-profile artists like Lil Nas X and Beyoncé in the country music scene.

"Talking Sabor" on Hulu

In this new reality series, Aarón Sánchez of "Master Chef" travels to Hispanic-owned restaurants in New York, Miami, Houston and LA. Available now

What they're saying: "We want to be able to celebrate these wonderful restaurant owners, chefs and families and make sure that their future is bright and they get the proper recognition and spotlight they deserve," Sánchez told Axios.

"Them" season 2 on Prime Video

This installment of the horror series will take place in Compton circa 1991 and center around a homicide detective who investigates the grisly murder of a foster mother. Available now

"We're Here" season 4 on Max

Drag queens Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall and Latrice Royale head to Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Tulsa, Okla., to review recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and discuss the effect it has on the communities. Available Friday

"The Express Way with Dulé Hill" on PBS

Hill stops in California, Texas, Chicago and Appalachia in this docuseries about creative expression and diversity. Available now

Directed by Emmy winner Gotham Chopra, this docuseries chronicles the 40-year history of the iconic rock band and follows their present-day journey as they attempt to chart out their future. Available Friday

"The Big Door Prize" season 2 on Apple TV+

The comedy returns with new guest stars including Justine Lupe ("Succession"), Patrick Kerr ("Frasier"), Cocoa Brown ("For Better or Worse"), Jim Meskimen ("Parks and Recreation") and Melissa Ponzio ("Chicago Fire"). Available now

"Dead Boy Detectives" on Netflix

This new supernatural series is based on characters from "The Sandman" by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. Available now

"The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses" on Hulu