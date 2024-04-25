State of play: Rappers including Jeezy, YG, Roxanne Shante and Waka Flocka Flame appear in this documentary about the 50-year relationship between hip-hop and presidents from Reagan to Biden.
What they're saying: "The film shows the evolution of hip-hop from yelling outside the gate of the White House and nobody's listening to now everybody's listening, even the president or the people who are running for president," director Jesse Washington told Axios.
In this new reality series, Aarón Sánchez of "Master Chef" travels to Hispanic-owned restaurants in New York, Miami, Houston and LA. Available now
What they're saying: "We want to be able to celebrate these wonderful restaurant owners, chefs and families and make sure that their future is bright and they get the proper recognition and spotlight they deserve," Sánchez told Axios.
Drag queens Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall and Latrice Royale head to Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Tulsa, Okla., to review recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and discuss the effect it has on the communities. Available Friday
Directed by Emmy winner Gotham Chopra, this docuseries chronicles the 40-year history of the iconic rock band and follows their present-day journey as they attempt to chart out their future. Available Friday
The comedy returns with new guest stars including Justine Lupe ("Succession"), Patrick Kerr ("Frasier"), Cocoa Brown ("For Better or Worse"), Jim Meskimen ("Parks and Recreation") and Melissa Ponzio ("Chicago Fire"). Available now