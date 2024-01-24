Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Brian Callahan during a 2020 practice with the Bengals. Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Titans officially named Brian Callahan as the new coach and unveiled a new leadership structure.

Driving the news: Owner Amy Adams Strunk promoted Ran Carthon to executive vice president and general manager and Chad Brinker to president of football operations.

Carthon previously served as the team's GM, and the new structure puts him at the top of the Titan's organizational chart for all football-related decisions. Callahan reports to Carthon in the new structure.

Why it matters: This is the brain trust Strunk is counting on to rebuild the Titans into a Super Bowl contender.

What she's saying: "Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity," Strunk said in a story on the team's website.