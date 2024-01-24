2 hours ago - Sports
Titans confirm Callahan hire, announce leadership moves
The Titans officially named Brian Callahan as the new coach and unveiled a new leadership structure.
Driving the news: Owner Amy Adams Strunk promoted Ran Carthon to executive vice president and general manager and Chad Brinker to president of football operations.
- Carthon previously served as the team's GM, and the new structure puts him at the top of the Titan's organizational chart for all football-related decisions. Callahan reports to Carthon in the new structure.
Why it matters: This is the brain trust Strunk is counting on to rebuild the Titans into a Super Bowl contender.
What she's saying: "Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity," Strunk said in a story on the team's website.
- "His football knowledge and his enthusiasm for the game really stand out, and beyond that, we think his ability to lead will make him the ideal fit for our franchise."
