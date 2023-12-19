Inside Opry NextStage's search for country's next superstar

Share on email (opens in new window)

Members of the Opry NextStage class of 2023 don't have to look back too far for proof that the honor is a big deal.

Flashback: In 2021, singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson was a member of the Opry NextStage class. Since then, Wilson has conquered country music, including winning the prestigious Entertainer of the Year honor at the CMA Awards last month.

Why it matters: Opry NextStage is an initiative by the Grand Ole Opry to identify "the next big thing" in country music.

Details: This year's honorees are Ashley Cooke, the trio Chapel Hart, Corey Kent, ERNEST, Ian Munsick, Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe and Megan Moroney. All but Munsick and Moroney were featured in a special Opry performance earlier this month, which Wilson hosted.

While these eight artists are still in the early stages of their careers, they've already signed some combination of publishing, record label, publicity, booking and artist management deals. So they've already been identified by Music Row as artists of promise.

The Opry NextStage honor goes one step further and seeks "up-and-coming artists on their way to superstardom."

💭 Nate's thought bubble: I attended the special Opry performance featuring the NextStage artists, and the entire show was a blast.

Wilson was fantastic as the emcee, displaying a country charm during interviews with the artists between their performances. The musicians showed genuine appreciation for standing in the hallowed Opry circle.

While the entire show was memorable, Jackson Dean stood out for me.

Dean has the kind of soulful crooner vibe I would have expected to find at an AmericanaFest showcase a few years ago. But Music Row is embracing this kind of performer (Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson), and the result is exciting new artists like Dean.

