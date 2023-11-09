23 mins ago - News
Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll make splash at CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson charged to the front of the pack during Wednesday night's Country Music Association Awards, taking home five trophies including the top prize of Entertainer of the Year.
- "I've been in this town for 12-and-a-half years, and it finally feels like country music is starting to love me back," she said during her acceptance speech.
- Wilson is the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year since Taylor Swift in 2011.
Elsewhere, Tracy Chapman became the first Black woman to win a CMA Award. She won Song of the Year for "Fast Car," a 35-year-old song that found new success through Luke Combs' cover.
Jelly Roll gave the most rousing speech of the night for Best New Artist.
- "There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning new artist of the year," he said.
- "I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason. Because what's in front of you is so much more important than what's behind you."
