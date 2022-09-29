Chapel Hart continues music industry climb

Chapel Hart, the buzzy country trio that wowed the nation during a run on "America's Got Talent," is checking off major milestone accomplishments.

The band made its Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this month and is already booked for a return performance in October.

Driving the news: On Friday, country star Darius Rucker will release the single "Ol' Church Hymn," which features the ascendant trio. He also performed with the band during their time on the talent competition show.

What he's saying: "I was recording 'Ol' Church Hymn' at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices," Rucker tells Country 96.3. "I'm so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can't wait to see the huge career they're going to have.”

Flashback: Chapel Hart blew away Simon Cowell and the other "AGT" judges with their performance of "You Can Have Him Jolene," an original song playing off the iconic Dolly Parton hit.