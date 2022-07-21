Chapel Hart's "America's Got Talent" appearance goes viral

Upstart girl group Chapel Hart has been working for years for their big break in country music.

It arrived Tuesday, in prime time.

What happened: The group appeared on "America's Got Talent" this week. Their electrifying performance of the original song "You Can Have Him Jolene" got the show's coveted golden buzzer and earned a standing ovation from the notoriously prickly Simon Cowell.

The video went viral, spurring widespread attention and shout-outs from Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn.

Why it matters: Chapel Hart's undeniable charisma and airtight harmonies have been apparent for some time, but mainstream success for the Black group has been elusive in a genre that grapples with its historic lack of racial diversity.

"We've been trying to break into Nashville for the last couple years, but it's been kind of hard," lead singer Danica Hart told the judges through tears.

"I think country music doesn't always look like us."

What they're saying: "You know what you've got to do sometimes?" Cowell responded. "You've just got to break down that door."

"You may have just broken down the door with that performance, trust me."

Flash forward: When Cowell asked the group where they saw themselves in five years, they channeled the confidence of their idol Dolly and answered "world domination."

We should be so lucky.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Chapel Hart joins a long line of country acts that have turned to reality TV as a launching pad.