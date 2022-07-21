Chapel Hart's "America's Got Talent" appearance goes viral
Upstart girl group Chapel Hart has been working for years for their big break in country music.
- It arrived Tuesday, in prime time.
What happened: The group appeared on "America's Got Talent" this week. Their electrifying performance of the original song "You Can Have Him Jolene" got the show's coveted golden buzzer and earned a standing ovation from the notoriously prickly Simon Cowell.
- The video went viral, spurring widespread attention and shout-outs from Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn.
Why it matters: Chapel Hart's undeniable charisma and airtight harmonies have been apparent for some time, but mainstream success for the Black group has been elusive in a genre that grapples with its historic lack of racial diversity.
- "We've been trying to break into Nashville for the last couple years, but it's been kind of hard," lead singer Danica Hart told the judges through tears.
- "I think country music doesn't always look like us."
What they're saying: "You know what you've got to do sometimes?" Cowell responded. "You've just got to break down that door."
- "You may have just broken down the door with that performance, trust me."
Flash forward: When Cowell asked the group where they saw themselves in five years, they channeled the confidence of their idol Dolly and answered "world domination."
- We should be so lucky.
💭 Adam's thought bubble: Chapel Hart joins a long line of country acts that have turned to reality TV as a launching pad.
- Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves became some of the genre's biggest stars after stints on TV competitions.
