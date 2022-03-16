Documentary spotlights Black voices in country music
An upcoming documentary from Amazon Music will tell the story of a new generation of Black artists rising through the ranks of country music.
- "For Love & Country" comes out April 7. A trailer shows Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Brittney Spencer and others alongside sweeping shots of the Nashville skyline.
Why it matters: Country music industry leaders have grappled with the genre's lack of diversity in recent years. This documentary promises to tell the stories of Black country artists finding success and acclaim on their own terms.
What she's saying: "This film is our collective story, in our own words," Spencer said in a statement.
- "We're all carving our own unique paths. We’ve all got our own dreams and challenges, and our own ways of navigating them. I hope when people see this film, they better understand the conversation of race in country music."
- "I hope it humanizes the discussed issues and puts a crowd of Black, beautiful faces to a topic the public has heavily engaged and debated, particularly over the last two years."
