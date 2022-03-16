Documentary spotlights Black voices in country music

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

An upcoming documentary from Amazon Music will tell the story of a new generation of Black artists rising through the ranks of country music.

"For Love & Country" comes out April 7. A trailer shows Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Brittney Spencer and others alongside sweeping shots of the Nashville skyline.

Why it matters: Country music industry leaders have grappled with the genre's lack of diversity in recent years. This documentary promises to tell the stories of Black country artists finding success and acclaim on their own terms.

What she's saying: "This film is our collective story, in our own words," Spencer said in a statement.