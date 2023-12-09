Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng and Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Two-decade-high mortgage rates and an inventory crunch shaped Nashville's 2023 real estate market.

Why it matters: A year that saw record-low housing affordability is coming to an end.

By the numbers: Inventory has climbed each month in 2023, but is down roughly 6% year-over-year, per Redfin.

Home sales are down a whopping 35% from last year, and homes are sitting longer, too. The median time on the market was 54 days in October and peaked at 77 days in February.

Home prices moderated in 2023, up 7% from January to October and up less than 1% from October 2022 to 2023.

What they're saying: "While we still aren't at inventory levels that would suggest that we have entered a balanced market, we are closer than we have been in many years," Nashville agent Brad Copeland says.

The big picture: Nashville buyers faced an expensive market, and sellers had to make price adjustments to close a deal. "Many entered the market not realizing that inventories were increasing and the buyer pool was shrinking and becoming more selective," Copeland says.

Yes, but: If mortgage rates fall, "buyers waiting on the sidelines will come rushing back in 2024," Copeland says.

Zoom out: U.S. home sales have cratered as many homeowners clamp down on their lower mortgage rates.

"If there's nothing out there for me to buy, why would I sell? We are all kind of stuck in that paradigm right now," chief economist Matthew Gardner at Windermere Real Estate said at a November conference.

What we're watching: Mortgage rates would need to slide significantly to loosen homeowners' golden handcuffs and boost listing activity, real estate experts say.