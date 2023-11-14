Nov 14, 2023 - News
Dolly Parton launches media blitz for "Rockstar" album
Dolly Parton fans, rejoice.
- The icon is going all-out to promote the release of her new 30-track album "Rockstar," which comes out Friday.
State of play: Parton is in the midst of a media blitz that includes stops by NPR and "The Howard Stern Show" this week.
- But perhaps most importantly for local fans, Parton will make an appearance Saturday at the Tennessee Volunteers' game against the Georgia Bulldogs. That makes sense, since there is a Vols-themed special edition of "Rockstar."
- Parton's team says it'll be the East Tennessee native's first appearance at Neyland Stadium.
