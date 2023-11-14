Nov 14, 2023 - News

Dolly Parton launches media blitz for "Rockstar" album

Dolly Parton poses on the red carpet.

Dolly Parton before her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction last year, which inspired her new album. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton fans, rejoice.

  • The icon is going all-out to promote the release of her new 30-track album "Rockstar," which comes out Friday.

State of play: Parton is in the midst of a media blitz that includes stops by NPR and "The Howard Stern Show" this week.

  • But perhaps most importantly for local fans, Parton will make an appearance Saturday at the Tennessee Volunteers' game against the Georgia Bulldogs. That makes sense, since there is a Vols-themed special edition of "Rockstar."
  • Parton's team says it'll be the East Tennessee native's first appearance at Neyland Stadium.
