Dolly Parton announces 30-track rock album "Rockstar"

Tennessee's mountain songbird Dolly Parton announced yesterday she would release her new album "Rockstar" on Nov. 17.

The first single "World on Fire" is out Thursday.

The intrigue: Parton's rock album, which was inspired by her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, includes a whopping 30 tracks, many of which are classic rock covers.

The guest list is seriously stacked. Lizzo appears on "Stairway to Heaven," Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are featured on "Let it Be," and Elton John stops by on "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

Her goddaughter and frequent collaborator Miley Cyrus shows up on a cover of "Wrecking Ball."

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Dolly is no stranger to unconventional covers — she made Collective Soul's "Shine" sparkle with mountain soul and transformed REO Speedwagon's "Time for Me to Fly" into a honky-tonk singalong. So I have high expectations.

I'm most excited to see how she channels Prince on "Purple Rain."

What's next: Parton is set to perform "World on Fire" Thursday night when she co-hosts the ACM Awards with Garth Brooks.

Amazon will stream the show on Prime Video starting at 7pm.

The album's full track list: