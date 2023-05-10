Dolly Parton announces 30-track rock album "Rockstar"
Tennessee's mountain songbird Dolly Parton announced yesterday she would release her new album "Rockstar" on Nov. 17.
- The first single "World on Fire" is out Thursday.
The intrigue: Parton's rock album, which was inspired by her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, includes a whopping 30 tracks, many of which are classic rock covers.
- The guest list is seriously stacked. Lizzo appears on "Stairway to Heaven," Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are featured on "Let it Be," and Elton John stops by on "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."
- Her goddaughter and frequent collaborator Miley Cyrus shows up on a cover of "Wrecking Ball."
💭 Adam's thought bubble: Dolly is no stranger to unconventional covers — she made Collective Soul's "Shine" sparkle with mountain soul and transformed REO Speedwagon's "Time for Me to Fly" into a honky-tonk singalong. So I have high expectations.
- I'm most excited to see how she channels Prince on "Purple Rain."
What's next: Parton is set to perform "World on Fire" Thursday night when she co-hosts the ACM Awards with Garth Brooks.
- Amazon will stream the show on Prime Video starting at 7pm.
The album's full track list:
- "Rockstar" (special guest Richie Sambora)
- "World on Fire"
- "Every Breath You Take" (feat. Sting)
- "Open Arms" (feat. Steve Perry)
- "Magic Man" (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
- "Long As I Can See The Light" (feat. John Fogerty)
- "Either Or" (feat. Kid Rock)
- "I Want You Back" (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
- "What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You" (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
- "Purple Rain"
- "Baby, I Love Your Way" (feat. Peter Frampton)
- "I Hate Myself For Loving You" (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
- "Night Moves" (feat. Chris Stapleton)
- "Wrecking Ball" (feat. Miley Cyrus)
- "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" (feat. P!nk and Brandi Carlile)
- "Keep On Loving You" (feat. Kevin Cronin)
- "Heart Of Glass" (feat. Debbie Harry)
- "Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me" (feat. Elton John)
- "Tried To Rock And Roll Me" (feat. Melissa Etheridge)
- "Stairway To Heaven" (feat. Lizzo and Sasha Flute)
- "We Are The Champions"
- "Bygones" (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
- "My Blue Tears" (feat. Simon Le Bon)
- "What's Up?" (feat. Linda Perry)
- "You're No Good" (feat. Emmylou Harris and Sheryl Crow)
- "Heartbreaker" (feat. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo)
- "Bittersweet" (feat. Michael McDonald)
- "I Dreamed About Elvis" (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
- "Let It Be" (feat. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood)
- "Free Bird" (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)
