Dolly's vinyl renaissance
Dolly Parton is teaming up with the company Vinyl Me, Please to release remastered editions of albums from across her career on vinyl.
- Fans can subscribe to receive one album per month starting in April.
The intrigue: Some of the included albums, like "9 to 5 and Odd Jobs," have been out of print on vinyl for decades. Others, such as the gorgeous "Little Sparrow," have never been pressed on vinyl until now.
- The records will be presented in a rainbow of vibrant colors.
What she's saying: "I love listening to records, and to know that fans around the world are discovering music on vinyl is wonderful," Parton said in a statement.
- "What's old is new again!"
What to know: Preorders are open now. You can subscribe to the collection for three-, six- or 12-month increments.
- A full 12-month subscription is listed at $435.
State of play: The company plans to release additional Parton albums beyond the 12 featured in the yearlong subscription.
Our take: The albums selected for the subscription are a cross-section of Parton's catalog that includes classics like "Jolene" along with other lesser-known titles.
- The oldies cover album "Those Were The Days" is a latter-day charmer worth checking out in any format. Her duet with Kris Kristofferson on "Me and Bobby McGee" is predictably delightful.
