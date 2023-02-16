Dolly Parton is teaming up with the company Vinyl Me, Please to release remastered editions of albums from across her career on vinyl.

Fans can subscribe to receive one album per month starting in April.

The intrigue: Some of the included albums, like "9 to 5 and Odd Jobs," have been out of print on vinyl for decades. Others, such as the gorgeous "Little Sparrow," have never been pressed on vinyl until now.

The records will be presented in a rainbow of vibrant colors.

What she's saying: "I love listening to records, and to know that fans around the world are discovering music on vinyl is wonderful," Parton said in a statement.

"What's old is new again!"

What to know: Preorders are open now. You can subscribe to the collection for three-, six- or 12-month increments.

A full 12-month subscription is listed at $435.

State of play: The company plans to release additional Parton albums beyond the 12 featured in the yearlong subscription.

Our take: The albums selected for the subscription are a cross-section of Parton's catalog that includes classics like "Jolene" along with other lesser-known titles.