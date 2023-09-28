1 hour ago - News
Dolly Parton unveils Tennessee Vol-themed edition of her album "Rockstar"
Dolly Parton's forthcoming album "Rockstar" pushes the Tennessee songbird into unfamiliar sonic settings, but she never strays far from her Rocky Top roots.
So it shouldn't be a surprise that she's partnering with the University of Tennessee to release an orange-tinted special edition "Rockstar" CD celebrating the Volunteers.
- Naturally, the Vols edition of "Rockstar" will include a live version of our state song "Rocky Top."
- Parton is also partnering with UT on a line of merch that combines the two iconic Tennessee brands.
Meanwhile: The ever-ubiquitous Parton will be part of ESPN's Monday Night Football this season. Rock covers from her new album will be included in some of the game coverage.
