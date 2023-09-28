1 hour ago - News

Dolly Parton unveils Tennessee Vol-themed edition of her album "Rockstar"

Adam Tamburin

Dolly Parton in 2016. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Dolly Parton's forthcoming album "Rockstar" pushes the Tennessee songbird into unfamiliar sonic settings, but she never strays far from her Rocky Top roots.

So it shouldn't be a surprise that she's partnering with the University of Tennessee to release an orange-tinted special edition "Rockstar" CD celebrating the Volunteers.

  • Naturally, the Vols edition of "Rockstar" will include a live version of our state song "Rocky Top."
  • Parton is also partnering with UT on a line of merch that combines the two iconic Tennessee brands.

Meanwhile: The ever-ubiquitous Parton will be part of ESPN's Monday Night Football this season. Rock covers from her new album will be included in some of the game coverage.

