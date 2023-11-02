1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Cheering Will Levis on with a mayonnaise mocha

headshot

The secret ingredient is mayo. Photo: Nate Rau/Axios

All eyes are on Pittsburgh on Thursday, where we expect Will Levis to get his second shot as a Titans quarterback.

  • Hopes are high that Levis can manage a repeat of his impressive debut on Sunday.

The intrigue: If you can't make it to Pennsylvania, there is an unconventional way to cheer on Nashville's favorite rookie.

  • Spoiler alert: It involves drinking Hellmann's Mayonnaise.

Driving the brews: Humphreys Street Coffee has embraced Levis' well-known love for the condiment with a special limited-edition mayo mocha.

  • Yes, it's real. We tried it.

Flashback: In 2022, Levis went viral for squeezing a healthy helping of mayo into his black coffee.

  • "I have been known to put mayonnaise in my coffee sometimes," he said in the video.

Reality check: Levis later claimed it was all a joke. Kinda like the time he ate a brown banana with the peel on.

  • "I don't actually do it," he said, per the Tennessean. "I'm a one cream, one sugar type of guy."
  • But he leaned into the gag this summer, signing a "lifetime deal" with Hellmann's.

State of play: Hellmann's partnered with Humphreys Street to create the unusual brew offered at both of the coffee shop's locations while supplies last.

  • The staff at Humphreys Street are masters at blending unique flavors, but they tell us this one was a challenge.
  • After some trial and error, they found a way to thin the mayonnaise out and blend it in with the mocha syrup.

Our verdict: Mayo is great on a BLT, not in a beverage. But it was certainly a conversation starter. (Our conversation happened to focus on how we would have preferred the other tasty seasonal specials on the Humphreys Street menu.)

  • If you're tempted to try it out, the hot mocha was more successful than the iced version, which was more mayo-forward.
