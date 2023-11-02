Cheering Will Levis on with a mayonnaise mocha

All eyes are on Pittsburgh on Thursday, where we expect Will Levis to get his second shot as a Titans quarterback.

Hopes are high that Levis can manage a repeat of his impressive debut on Sunday.

The intrigue: If you can't make it to Pennsylvania, there is an unconventional way to cheer on Nashville's favorite rookie.

Spoiler alert: It involves drinking Hellmann's Mayonnaise.

Driving the brews: Humphreys Street Coffee has embraced Levis' well-known love for the condiment with a special limited-edition mayo mocha.

Yes, it's real. We tried it.

Flashback: In 2022, Levis went viral for squeezing a healthy helping of mayo into his black coffee.

"I have been known to put mayonnaise in my coffee sometimes," he said in the video.

Reality check: Levis later claimed it was all a joke. Kinda like the time he ate a brown banana with the peel on.

"I don't actually do it," he said, per the Tennessean. "I'm a one cream, one sugar type of guy."

But he leaned into the gag this summer, signing a "lifetime deal" with Hellmann's.

State of play: Hellmann's partnered with Humphreys Street to create the unusual brew offered at both of the coffee shop's locations while supplies last.

The staff at Humphreys Street are masters at blending unique flavors, but they tell us this one was a challenge.

After some trial and error, they found a way to thin the mayonnaise out and blend it in with the mocha syrup.

Our verdict: Mayo is great on a BLT, not in a beverage. But it was certainly a conversation starter. (Our conversation happened to focus on how we would have preferred the other tasty seasonal specials on the Humphreys Street menu.)