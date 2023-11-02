Cheering Will Levis on with a mayonnaise mocha
All eyes are on Pittsburgh on Thursday, where we expect Will Levis to get his second shot as a Titans quarterback.
- Hopes are high that Levis can manage a repeat of his impressive debut on Sunday.
The intrigue: If you can't make it to Pennsylvania, there is an unconventional way to cheer on Nashville's favorite rookie.
- Spoiler alert: It involves drinking Hellmann's Mayonnaise.
Driving the brews: Humphreys Street Coffee has embraced Levis' well-known love for the condiment with a special limited-edition mayo mocha.
- Yes, it's real. We tried it.
Flashback: In 2022, Levis went viral for squeezing a healthy helping of mayo into his black coffee.
- "I have been known to put mayonnaise in my coffee sometimes," he said in the video.
Reality check: Levis later claimed it was all a joke. Kinda like the time he ate a brown banana with the peel on.
- "I don't actually do it," he said, per the Tennessean. "I'm a one cream, one sugar type of guy."
- But he leaned into the gag this summer, signing a "lifetime deal" with Hellmann's.
State of play: Hellmann's partnered with Humphreys Street to create the unusual brew offered at both of the coffee shop's locations while supplies last.
- The staff at Humphreys Street are masters at blending unique flavors, but they tell us this one was a challenge.
- After some trial and error, they found a way to thin the mayonnaise out and blend it in with the mocha syrup.
Our verdict: Mayo is great on a BLT, not in a beverage. But it was certainly a conversation starter. (Our conversation happened to focus on how we would have preferred the other tasty seasonal specials on the Humphreys Street menu.)
- If you're tempted to try it out, the hot mocha was more successful than the iced version, which was more mayo-forward.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.