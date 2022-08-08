Finding the best BLT in Nashville

👋 Adam here! This time of year, I'm always on the hunt for two things: air conditioning and the perfect BLT sandwich.

I recently found both at the East Nashville restaurant Lou.

What’s good: The purple tomato sandwich on Lou's brunch menu is the ultimate elevated take on a classic.

The dense layers of flavor packed onto an unassuming plate make it clear why Lou has been celebrated by the James Beard Foundation.

Between the bread: The sandwich was a festival of salt, acidity and gorgeous tomatoes that took my breath away.

They layered in preserved lemon aioli instead of generic mayonnaise. It perfectly echoed the tomato's tang.

A dollop of salsa fresca added a surprise kick at the end that truly set the sandwich apart.

What's next: It's the most wonderful time of the year for tomato lovers like me. The annual Tomato Art Fest takes place Friday and Saturday in East Nashville.

