Finding the best BLT in Nashville

Adam Tamburin
A BLT sandwich sliced in half on a plate.
A very good sandwich. Photo: Adam Tamburin/Axios

👋 Adam here! This time of year, I'm always on the hunt for two things: air conditioning and the perfect BLT sandwich.

  • I recently found both at the East Nashville restaurant Lou.

What’s good: The purple tomato sandwich on Lou's brunch menu is the ultimate elevated take on a classic.

Between the bread: The sandwich was a festival of salt, acidity and gorgeous tomatoes that took my breath away.

  • They layered in preserved lemon aioli instead of generic mayonnaise. It perfectly echoed the tomato's tang.
  • A dollop of salsa fresca added a surprise kick at the end that truly set the sandwich apart.

What's next: It's the most wonderful time of the year for tomato lovers like me. The annual Tomato Art Fest takes place Friday and Saturday in East Nashville.

📬 Tell us: Reply and let us know your favorite way to celebrate tomato season.

  • Is there a restaurant that gives tomatoes the spotlight they deserve? Or is there a local vendor who's always stocked up?
  • We'll incorporate your feedback into upcoming coverage.
