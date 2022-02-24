3 chefs, plus Attaboy, named James Beard Award semifinalists

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Some of Nashville's finest were recognized yesterday as semifinalists for James Beard Awards.

Nashville got mentions on the shortlists for best bar program and best chefs of the Southeast.

Why it matters: James Beard Awards are the gold standard for the culinary world and serve as an indication of the best bites and sips in the city.

Zoom in: Craft cocktail bar Attaboy in East Nashville was named among the best bars in the country.

It caps an emotional comeback for Attaboy after a tough two years: An Attaboy bartender and his girlfriend were killed in 2020 when a deadly tornado ripped through East Nashville, and the bar closed for several months as it faced repairs and the pandemic.

Attaboy also has a location in New York City.

🧑‍🍳 Semifinalists for best southeastern chef include Jake Howell of Peninsula; Philip Krajeck of Folk and Rolf and Daughters; and Mailea Weger of Lou.

Krajeck has been nominated for a number of James Beard Awards over the years, per the Nashville Scene.

Zoom out: The awards ceremony was canceled in 2020 and 2021, as the industry grappled with the national conversation on systemic racism and the pandemic.

Nashville claimed six semifinalist slots in 2020.

What's next: The semifinalists will be narrowed down to a group of nominees next month, with the awards ceremony scheduled for June.

