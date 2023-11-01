Creative campus plan pitched for Shelby Park naval building

A rendering showing the plans for a refurbished Shelby Commons. Image: Courtesy of Friends of Shelby Park

A creative partnership between two prominent nonprofits seeks to transform the long-vacant U.S. Naval Reserve Training Center building in East Nashville into a creative campus.

Driving the news: Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms and the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville are working together on the project, which is called Shelby Commons.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell will discuss the collaboration at an event Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: Shelby Commons represents a win for the city's preservationist community. It also brings badly needed creative space and adds another community asset on the rapidly developing East Bank of the Cumberland River.

Details: Metro committed $2.5 million toward the project as part of then-Mayor John Cooper's capital spending plan in January. The total budget is $10 million, with the two nonprofit partners embarking on a fundraising campaign to help pay for the rest.

Amenities: The renovated naval reserve building will feature park amenities, including:

🍽️ A new restaurant and market;

🚻 Public restrooms;

🛍️ Recreation-focused retail;

🛶 And affordable kayak and bike rentals. (Recreational use of the river has been increasing recently.)

Space: The project also calls for a new event venue, coworking space for arts nonprofits, an artist studio and additional creative space for artists of all disciplines.

The quirky old building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, will serve as administrative space for the Friends of Shelby and Arts & Business Council teams.

What they're saying: "Access to affordable and dynamic space where artists can develop and present their work has long been identified as a top priority by Nashville's artistic community, and is imperative in fostering the world class creative environment our city is known for," Arts & Business Council executive director Jill McMillan Palm said in a statement.

What's next: Metro Council and the parks board will need to approve the project.